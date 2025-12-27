Shaw Local

Marshawn Cocroft powers Kaneland in Plano opener: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

By Eddie Carifio

Boys basketball

Kaneland 74, Parkview Christian 28: At the Plano Christmas Classic, Marshawn Cocroft scored 18 points and had seven assists to lead the Knights in the opening round of the tournament.

Jeffrey Hassan had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Knights. Connor Kimme added 11 points.

Waukegan 74, Sycamore 64: At the Elgin Holiday Tournament, the Spartans dropped the semifinal matchup.

Mendota 78, Hinckley-Big Rock 53: At the Plano Christmas Classic, Luke Badal and Jacob Orin scored 11 points each in the loss.

Girls basketball

Guilford 46, DeKalb 35: At the Fox River Classic in Batavia, Olivia Schermerhorn scored 12 points in the loss.

