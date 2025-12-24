Indian Creek advances to semifinals of Seneca Tournament: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

Indian Creek 49, Woodland 41: At Seneca, Isaac Willis scored a game-high 21 points to help the Timberwolves move into the semifinals of the Seneca Shipyard Tournament, Payton Hueber and Jason Brewer scored 10 each for IC (6-3). The T-Wolves will face Hall in a 7:30 p.m. semifinal Friday.

Sycamore 66, Lake View 64: At Elgin, Isaiah Feuerbach went for 23 points as the Spartans advanced to the semifinals of the Elgin tournament. Xander Lewis added 14 for Sycamore (10-1). The Spartans will face top-seeded Waukegan on Friday in the semifinals.

Indian Creek 76, Flanagan-Cornell 58: At Seneca, Parker Murry poured in 24 points to lead a balanced attack for the Timberwolves at the Seneca Shipyard Showdown. Jason Brewer added 18 and Isaac Willis 15 for IC.

Girls basketball

Geneva 42, DeKalb 29: At Batavia, the Barbs fell for the second day at the Fox River Classic behind nine points from Johnna Patrick. DeKalb (4-7) will face Rockford Guilford at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Boys wrestling

Freeport 68, Kaneland 12: At Freeport, John Havron, and Apollo Gochis won matches for the Knights.

Winnebago 41, Kaneland 36: At Freeport, Joshua Schwarz, Colton Tracy, Colten Heltsley, Jack Gruber, Josh Karther and Matthew Kinsella won matches for Kaneland.

Wheaton Academy 58, Kaneland 20: At Freeport, Joey Guidi, Havron, Gruber, Karther and Gochis won matches for Kaneland.