Ben Kleba scores 18 to power Genoa-Kingston: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

Genoa-Kingston 59, Warren 42: At Forreston, Ben Kleba scored 18, and Kash Sunderlage added 13 in the win in the opening round of the tournament.

DeKalb 38, United Township 33: At DeKalb, the Barbs picked up a home nonconference win.

Boys wrestling

Sycamore 60, Hononegah 16: At West Chicago, the Spartans only benefited from two forfeits in the blowout win.

Liam Schroeder (113), Tyler Lockhart (126), Charlie Olson (138), Jack Nordstrom (150), Douglas Gemberling (157), Seth Diaz (165) and Adam Carrick (215) won by fall for the Spartans.

Michael Olson (120) and Jayden Dohogne (144) also won on the mat for Sycamore.

Sycamore 64, West Chicago 13: At West Chicago, the Spartans improved to 12-0 in duals with the sweep in the triangular.

Charlie Olson (138), Gemberling (157), Diaz (165), Cooper Bode (175) and Carrick (175) picked up pins for Sycamore.

Michael Olson (120) and Dohogne (157) won by tech fall for the Spartans’ two other on-the-mat wins.

Reaper Classic: At Plano, Jack Gruber (157) and Josh Karther each took fourth, the lone medalists for Kaneland.

The Knights placed 11th with 54.5 points.

Girls wrestling

Sandy Gussarson Invite: At Antioch, Marilu Mercado recorded a pair of pins and took sixth to help lead three Genoa-Kingston wrestlers take 26th in the 32-team field.

Lyla McKee (130) was ninth, and Helen Chamberlain (105) was 15th.

Girls basketball

Indian Creek 45, Lena-Winslow 37: At Pearl City, the Timberwolves gave up the first six points but fought back for the win.

Elsie Betz and Ally Keilman scored 11 each to lead Indian Creek, which faces East Dubuque in the final game of pool play at 5 p.m. Monday.

Pearl City 64, Indian Creek 41: At Pearl City, the Timberwolves opened the tournament with a loss despite 14 points from Keilman.

Men’s basketball

Elon 85, NIU 79: At Elon, North Carolina, the Huskies led 73-62 with 9:04 left but ended up losing.

NIU (3-7) used just eight players in the contest, with starter Hassan Washington playing less than nine minutes with foul trouble and Taj Winters fouling out.

Makhai Valentine scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for NIU. Gustav Winther added 15 points, while Dylan Ducommun and Jao Ituka scored 12 each.

Elon (6-4) scored the last nine points to secure the win.