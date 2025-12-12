Probation, no prison time for man who pleads guilty in DeKalb car dealership stabbing

A DeKalb man who was shot by police during a confrontation after he wielded a knife inside a car dealership won’t spend any time in prison, though he pleaded guilty this week to attempted armed robbery, court records show.

Instead, Charles M. Tripiccchio, now 34, will serve 2 years of probation after he pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and three counts of aggravated assault in the Oct. 23, 2024, attack at Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb, according to court records.

Tripicchio pleaded guilty on Tuesday and was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick.

The plea deal was made after negotiations involving Tripicchio’s attorney, victims and DeKalb police officers, said DeKalb County State’s Attorney Riley Oncken.

Tripicchio faced up to 30 years in prison.

In a statement, Oncken said while Tripicchio’s sentence might “seem lenient on its face, it is justice for those involved.”

“Had my office pursued a sentence to the Illinois Department of Corrections, the taxpayers of Illinois would have been paying for Tripicchio’s around-the-clock medical care while incarcerated,” Oncken said in a news release. “But for his significant medical issues, the State’s Attorney’s Office would have never considered a sentence of probation for such serious crimes.”

Body camera footage of DeKalb Police Officer Brian Bollow shows Charles M. Tripicchio (left) throw a knife at Bollow, who points a gun, during an Oct. 23, 2024, attack at Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb, 1890 Sycamore Road. Bollow and Police Chief David Byrd shot Tripicchio, who survived, when he refused orders to put the weapons down. (Screenshot of footage provided by Illinois State Police) (Screenshot of footage provided by Illinois State Police)

When reached, Tripicchio’s defense attorney, JohnPaul Ivec, declined comment.

Staff from Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb also declined to comment.

Oncken said his office pursued a sentence without prison time due to “permanent and debilitating injuries” Tripicchio suffered after he was shot by police multiple times during the incident. Oncken said he reviewed Tripicchio’s medical records prior to the plea deal, which detailed his injuries.

Those who fired the guns – DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd and officer Brian Bollow – did so after Tripicchio refused multiple commands to put a knife down, authorities previously said. By the time police arrived, Brian Bemis’ employees had fled the building. One suffered a minor stab wound from Tripicchio, authorities said in court filings.

The midday attack at Brian Bemis Toyota car dealership in DeKalb came after employees called 911 to report a man was attacking them in the dealership’s front showroom with two knives.

The responding officers, later identified as Byrd and Bollow, shot Tripicchio in the abdomen to stop him from attacking car dealership employees about midday Oct. 23.

The chief and officer did not face criminal charges, according to findings from former state’s attorney Rick Amato and state police investigations. Bollow’s body-camera footage was released by the Illinois State Police in November 2024 along with Amato’s findings.

In his early court hearings, Tripicchio appeared before a judge from a hospital bed.

Tripicchio also must pay nearly $20,000 in restitution, according to court records.

Oncken said his office weighed the seriousness of what happened with the circumstances of Tripicchio’s injuries, which will have lifelong consequences.

“Getting justice requires a balancing of interests, and in certain cases like this one, mercy and compassion for the defendant,” Oncken said. “Although the victims and officers involved in the incident will never be the same from what they experienced, Mr. Tripicchio will never live a normal life.”