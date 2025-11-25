NIU tops Chicago State: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Women’s basketball

Northern Illinois 67, Chicago State 57: At DeKalb, the Huskies trailed 23-9 after the first quarter but pulled away for the win.

Teresa Mbemba scored 19 points for the Huskies (2-4) on 8-of-10 shooting. Nadechka Laccen scored 14 points and Emile Sorensen added 12. Neveah Wingate grabbed 11 rebounds.

Boys basketball

Sherrard 67, Indian Creek 49: At Oregon, Isaac Willis scored 13 points in the season-opening loss.

Cooper Rissman and Parker Murry each added in 10 in the loss, which was tied at 39 after three quarters.

Genoa-Kingston 72, Marengo 68: At Oregon, Blake Ides scored 24 points as the Cogs won their season opener.

Conner Harney, Trevor Rhoads and Kash Sunderlage each scored nine points.

Kaneland 72, Sandwich 14: At Sandwich, the Knights won their opener.