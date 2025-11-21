Daily Chronicle boys basketball preview: Team-by-team capsules

DeKalb Barbs

Top returners: Myles Newman, sr., G; Derrion Straughter, sr., F; Lukas Stubblefield, sr., F; Jack Rosenow, sr., F; Bryan Miller, sr., G

Key newcomers: Aaron Ziga, so., G; Gabe Crump, jr., F

Worth noting: This year could present the biggest challenge in coach Mike Reynolds’s seventh year at DeKalb. All five starters from last year are gone. Four were seniors, including three-time Daily Chronicle Player of the Year Sean Reynolds. Davon Grant, a two-time all-area first-team selection and two-time boys athlete of the year, is graduating early to enroll at Illinois and continue his football career. In total, the Barbs lose 98% of their rebounding and scoring from last season. Newman and Straughter were rotational players last year and now will likely be starters and team leaders. Stubblefield, Miller and Rosenow saw very limited minutes last year. The Barbs have won 99 games and three regional titles over the last four seasons, including a 26-7 mark and regional crown last year. Crump is the tallest rotational player at 6-5, while Stubblefield and Straughter are each 6-4.

Sycamore Spartans

Top returners: Isaiah Feuerbach, sr., W; Xander Lewis, jr., G; Josiah Mitchell, sr., F; Aidan Mesenbrink, sr., F

Key newcomers: Marcus Johnson, sr., G

Worth noting: The Spartans had a breakout year in Ethan Franklin’s third season as head coach, following a pair of losing seasons with a 24-9 record and a regional title. A lot of key seniors graduated, but Feuerbach has been the team’s leading scorer for most of Franklin’s tenure, including last year when he averaged 16 points a game despite missing the last month of the year. Lewis and Mitchell showed flashes of scoring prowess, and Johnson averaged 19 points per game at Genoa-Kingston. The Spartans last won 20 games in 2013-2014, and haven’t posted back-to-back 20-win seasons since 2002-2004. Their last back-to-back regional championships were in 2013 and 2014.

Kaneland Knights

Top returners: Marshawn Cocroft, sr., G; Evan Frieders, sr., G; Jeffery Hassan, jr., F; Isaiah Gipson, sr., G; Jake Buckley, sr., C; Connor Kimme, sr., G

Key newcomers: Chase Kunzer, jr., G; Brian Edwards, so., G; Bryce Goss, jr., G

Worth noting: The seniors who played on the varsity squad as freshmen have a chance of finishing their careers as four-time Interstate 8 champions. The Knights had one of the best seasons in school history, winning 30 straight games, finishing 32-2 and reaching a supersectional. The team lost 6-7 forward Freddy Hassan to graduation, but Jeffery Hassan is 6-9 and had a lot of playing time last year. Frieders is also a matchup nightmare as a 6-6 guard and Buckley, committed to North Central for football, is a 6-4 center who plays very physically.

Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Top returners: Blake Ides, jr., G; Jack Peterson, sr., F

Key newcomers: Trevor Rhoads, jr., G; Kash Sunderlage, jr., G

Worth noting: With Nate Kleba and Hayden Hodgson having graduated and Marcus Johnson at Sycamore for his senior year, fourth-year coach Griffin McNeal expects much more balanced scoring from his team this year. The rotation may go 10 deep early as McNeal figures out what combinations work best. He also expects the defense to be much improved from a season ago.

Indian Creek Timberwolves

Top returners: Payton Huber, sr., PF; Logan Schrader, sr., SG; Cooper Rissman, sr., PG; Isaac Willis, jr., C; Faustino Mora, sr., SF

Key newcomers: Jason Brewer, jr., PG; Cooper Simonson, jr., SG; Parker Murry, jr., SF

Worth noting: The Timberwolves have posted back-to-back 20-win seasons but are still looking for their first regional title since the 2019-2020 team that reached a supersectional and went 35-1. Schrader averaged 9.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last year. Huber and Willis could be poised for big seasons after the graduation of Everett Willis, who averaged 10.6 points and 7.3 rebounds. The team will be bolstered by Brewer and Murry, a pair of soccer players who could have an impact on the team.

Hinckley-Big Rock Royals

Top returners: Luke Badal, sr., F; Jacob Orin, sr., F; Austin Roop, sr., G

Key newcomers: Judah Miceli, sr., G; Harry Nier, sr., G; Emeka Ezuma, sr., F; Gavin Pickert, so., G

Worth noting: Martin Ledbetter was a double-double machine for four years for the Royals, and Max Hintzsche was the perfect outside complement to him. Their production has graduated, but Badal averaged 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last year. Orin is a lockdown defender, and Roop is solid defensively as well and a good distributor. Coach Seth Sanderson said he expects balanced scoring and defensive pressure to be the hallmarks of the team this year, and even though some are inexperienced, it is a senior-heavy group.

Hiawatha Hawks

Top returners: Aidan Cooper, sr., PF/C; Jackson Davenport, jr., PG/SF; Isaac Ramangkoun, sr., PG/SG; Colby Wylde, so., PG/SF

Key newcomers: Alejandro Sierra Rojo, sr., SF/PF; Sean Wernli, sr., PF

Worth noting: The Hawks went 10-18 last year, their first double-digit win total since 2003-2004. They last posted a winning record in 1996-1997 and last won a regional in 1988 according to online records. A lot of key contributors return for the Hawks, led by Cooper, a double-double machine last year. Wylde was also an explosive player last year, and Sierra Rojo and Wernli are exchange students who should provide an inside presence to help protect Cooper. New coach Andrew Charles said they are focusing on improving on the defensive end while working on a fast-paced offense with a lot of ball movement.