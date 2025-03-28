Daily Chronicle 2025 Boys Basketball All-Area Team

Warren's Javerion Banks, front, draws contact from DeKalb's Davon Grant on his way to the basket during the Class 4A Waukegan sectional semifinal on in March in Waukegan. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Daily Chronicle 2025 Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Sean Reynolds, sr., G, DeKalb

All-area first team

Marshawn Cocroft, sr., G, Kaneland

Cocroft averaged 17 points, three assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. He knocked down 35% of his 3-pointers and 50% of his field goals. He was the Interstate 8 Player of the Year and a big part of the Knights reaching a Class 3A supersectional.

Isaiah Feuerbach, jr., W, Sycamore

Feuerbach made a big leap in his junior campaign with 16 points and six rebounds per game. He was the team’s offensive player of the year and a first-team pick in the I-8. And he put up those numbers despite missing the last month of the season with a knee injury.

Freddy Hassan, sr., F, Kaneland

Hassan averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game for the Knights. The 6-7 senior knocked down 60% of his field goals and 32% of his 3-point attempts. In his three years on varsity, the Knights averaged 28 wins per year, made the Elite 8 for the first time since 1982 and went 32-2 this year.

Davon Grant, jr., F, DeKalb

Grant averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and a block each game in helping the Barbs capture a share of the DuPage Valley Conference title and reach the sectional round of the postseason. He made the all-conference team for the third season in a row and is committed to Illinois for football.

The 6-6 senior put up monster numbers as the Royals made a run to the Sweet 16 in Class 1A. He averaged 21.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.9 steals and one block per game. He had three double-doubles in four postseason games. In the one in which he didn’t double-double, he went for 32 points and nine rebounds. He is one of 16 players in IHSA boys basketball history with 2,000 career points (2,088) and 1,000 rebounds (1,382, eighth in IHSA history).

Second team

Marquise Bolden, sr., G, DeKalb

Unique Shaw, sr., G, Sycamore

Max Hintzsche, sr., G, Hinckley-Big Rock

Marcus Johnson, jr., G, Genoa-Kingston

Everett Willis, sr., F, Indian Creek

Hayden Hodgson, sr., F, Genoa-Kingston

Aidan Cooper, jr., PF/C, Hiawatha

Honorable mention: Luke Badal, jr., F, Hinckley-Big Rock; Jacob Orin, jr., F, Hinckley-Big Rock; Logan Schrader, jr., F, Indian Creek; Carter York, sr., W, Sycamore; Jake Shipley, sr., W, Sycamore; Michael Chami, sr., C, Sycamore; Nate Kleba, sr., G, Genoa-Kingston; Jayden Gray, soph., C, Hiawatha; Justin O’Neal, sr., F, DeKalb; Jackson Kees, sr., G, DeKalb