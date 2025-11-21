Daily Chronicle boys basketball preview: 5 to watch

Marshawn Cocroft, sr., G, Kaneland

There certainly wasn’t a shortage of explosive players for a Kaneland team that went 32-2 last year, won the Interstate 8 and reached a supersectional. Cocroft averaged 17 points, three assists and 2.5 rebounds while knocking down 35% of his 3-point shots. He was the I-8 player of the year.

Isaiah Feuerbach, sr., W, Sycamore

Feuerbach was a big part of one of the Spartans’ most successful seasons despite missing the last month of the year. He averaged 16 points and six rebounds per game, was the team’s offensive player of the year and a first-team selection in the I-8.

Aidan Cooper, sr., PF/C, Hiawatha

Cooper had gaudy numbers last year in helping the Hawks to their most successful season in decades. He averaged 17.1 points and 12 rebounds per game, two steals and two blocks. His 480 points, 370 rebounds and 55 blocks were all school records. He had 21 double-doubles and four 20-point, 20-rebound games.

Luke Badal, sr., F, Hinckley-Big Rock

The Royals are a senior-loaded team with three returning scorers, Badal included. They lost a lot of production with the two seniors that graduated, but Badal averaged 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, the leading returner in both categories.

Marcus Johnson, sr., G, Sycamore

Johnson was a scoring machine for Genoa-Kingston last year, averaging 19 points, four assists and five rebounds per game. Feuerbach is the only returning Spartan who averaged double-digits last year, so Johnson provides a nice complement - even if there’s a drop-off in his numbers moving from a 2A school to a 3A program.