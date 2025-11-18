DeKalb charity game, toy drive aims to score big for youth, families this holiday season

Organizers behind a charity basketball game and toy drive in DeKalb (sbown in this Shaw Local 2023 file photo) are hoping to score some points for area youth and families in need this holiday season. The game returns Dec. 1, 2025. (Megann Horstead)

Organizers behind a charity basketball game and toy drive in DeKalb are hoping to score some points for area youth and families in need this holiday season.

On Dec. 1, the annual event pitting members of the DeKalb police and fire departments against faculty and staff from DeKalb School District 428 will make its return to Huntley Middle School, 1515 S. Fourth St., in DeKalb, according to a flyer.

During the event, representatives from the DeKalb County Marines will be on site to collect donations and proceeds.

(From left) Silas Hernandez, 7, and Carson Beach, 15, place toys in a donation box for the 2024 Guns and Hoses charity basketball game on Monday, Dec. 4, 2024, in DeKalb. The game pitted DeKalb School District 428 educators and staff with first responders from DeKalb city police and fire departments, benefiting DeKalb County Marines toy collection. (Photo provided by Ray Hernandez)

All the contributions collected will go to support children and families in need in DeKalb County, according to a flyer.

The highlight of the event is traditionally the charity basketball game, which tips off at 7 p.m. Doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 or one new unwrapped toy worth at least $5, according to a flyer.

Bragging rights will be up for grabs by the game’s end. Last year, the school district’s faculty and staff pulled out the win.

For information, send an email to organizers at dekalb.il@toysfortots.org.