DeKalb School District 428 faculty, staff victorious in charity basketball game

DeKALB – The annual charity basketball game showcasing the rivalry between the Guns and Hoses versus DeKalb School District 428 employees, featuring police officers, firefighters, district faculty and staff, took to center court once again Monday for a good cause.

The action got underway at 7 p.m. sharp in the Huntley Middle School gymnasium, 1515 S. Fourth Street, DeKalb. Benefits from the night’s rivalry went to the DeKalb County Marines toy drive for local children.

Treveda Shah, team captain for DeKalb School District 428 faculty and staff and Huntley Middle School principal, described the event as a success.

“This is the biggest crowd that we’ve had in the three years that I’ve been here,” Shah said.

Ray Hernandez, team captain for Guns and Hoses and a DeKalb police sergeant, echoed that sentiment.

“The community really showed up this time,” Hernandez said. “This time, we had someone from the school singing the national anthem and we also had a halftime performance. ... They did a very good job.”

New this time around, a group dubbed, Fade-Out, performed a musical number to entertain the crowd at the charity basketball game’s halftime period.

Shah said she is proud to have helped introduced this new element to the charity basketball game.

She credits the success of the event to community outreach.

“We had our Fade-Out A Capella group, so we tried to get as much community involvement and student and District 428 involvement in this event,” Shah said.

Shah said her favorite part of the charity game is seeing how the team’s chemistry comes together in real time.

“That was my favorite part but also just to being able to hang out with everybody on the team and just the camaraderie just everyone putting in work to get us to the final score,” Shah said.

Hernandez said he is most proud of how the event enabled the both teams to make a difference.

“I think we accomplished coming together bringing the community together and getting some good support,” he said.

The night’s festivities culminated in a 56-52 win in favor of DeKalb School District 428 employees.

DeKalb police and fire were victorious in last year’s charity basketball game against school district employees.

Shah said she is satisfied with how the district’s team night went.

“I think it was amazing,” Shah said. “Everybody got to get in and play. It felt good, of course, winning this year. So, we’re excited being able to get back to the community.”