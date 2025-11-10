Stage Coach Players collecting Thanksgiving items for local families

Some of the donations dropped off for the food drive Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Stage Coach Theatre in Dekalb. The food collected will be assembled into dinner boxes to provide local families with a Thanksgiving meal. (Mark Busch)

The Stage Coach Players and the DeKalb Salvation Army will host two food-collection events for dinner box items to provide local families with a Thanksgiving meal.

The collections will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18 at the Stage Coach Theatre, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb.

“At this time of year, we are especially thankful for all the community has done for Stage Coach Players over the years,” Stage Coach Players Outreach Committee member Jan Kuntz said in a news release. “It’s our hope that the donations of the members of the SCP organization will help those in need during this season of thanks.”

The dinner boxes include enough food for six to eight people and a $15 gift card for a turkey. The boxes also feature canned green beans, diced fruit, cream of mushroom soup, sweet potatoes, whole kernel corn, cranberry sauce, jarred or canned gravy, boxed stuffing, dry potatoes, hot chocolate, brownie mix and bagged white rice.

The Stage Coach Players Outreach Committee will be in the back of the theater to welcome and thank donors.

For information, visit stagecoachplayers.com or the Stage Coach Players’ social media pages.