Criticized housing development returns to Sycamore City Council Monday

Chris Youssi, of Youssi Real Estate and Development, is seeking city permission to develop residential and commercial buildings near Plank Road in Sycamore. His proposal will be considered by the Sycamore City Council on Nov. 3, 2025. (Provided by the city of Sycamore)

A proposed multi-unit residential and commercial development in northern Sycamore will go before the Sycamore City Council again on Monday, despite a failure to gain support from a city commission.

The last time this development was on the agenda for a city meeting was Oct. 13, when the Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission declined to reconsider the idea. The commission voted against a recommendation to approve the complex on Sept. 8, following vehement opposition from city residents.

The development is proposed by Chris Youssi of Youssi Real Estate and Development, according to city documents. He’s seeking city permission to build 13 multifamily residential buildings, 13 lots for single-family homes that could be sold to prospective homeowners and two commercial lots, documents show.

If Youssi gets city approval, he could build the proposed development on property he owns, which is currently vacant, near the corner of Route 23 and Plank Road.

That approval, if granted on Monday, would come against the recommendation of the planning and zoning commission, however.

The city’s commission found that the proposed plan is not consistent with the city’s planned development regulations, particularly when it comes to the change of zoning that is required, according to city documents.