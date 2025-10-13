Criticized Sycamore development proposal to return to plan commission Monday

Sycamore planning and zoning commissioners Matt Woodstrup and Doug Breunlin listen to Michael Carpenter, who spoke for Chris Youssi at a meeting on Sept. 8, 2025. That evening, Youssi was absent from a public hearing on his preliminary development plan for a commercial and residential development north of Plank Road in Sycamore. (Camden Lazenby)

After receiving intense public criticism and an unfavorable recommendation from the Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission in September, the businessman behind a proposed development along Plank Road again will ask the city for consideration Monday.

Chris Youssi of Youssi Custom Homes is seeking the city’s permission to develop 13 multifamily residential buildings, 13 lots for single-family homes that could be sold to prospective homeowners and two commercial lots, according to city documents. That development would be built on property he owns, which is currently vacant, near the corner of Route 23 and Plank Road.

The two commercial buildings would be adjacent to the Casey’s General Store gas station at 105 Plank Road, according to city documents.

The 13 single-family lots would be developed along a private road called Thor’s Way that would run parallel to Plank Road and connect to Luther Lowell Lane and a small road next to Greater Family Health at 165 E. Plank Road.

During a September commission meeting, multiple members of the public spoke against Youssi’s concept minutes after a tense public hearing on a Pappas Development project less than a mile to the northwest of his proposed project.

In a 2-6 Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission vote during that September meeting, Youssi’s request failed to get enough support to be recommended for approval by the Sycamore City Council.

Two days later, the city notified the public in a social media post that Youssi’s request would not be considered by the City Council at the next meeting. City officials wrote that Youssi requested another meeting with the Planning and Zoning Commission before advancing to the council.

That meeting will take place Oct. 13, according to the city’s post. However, Youssi isn’t guaranteed a second opportunity, according to the meeting’s agenda.

Before the Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission can reconsider Youssi’s proposal, the commission has to take a vote on his request. Only the commissioners who voted against recommending his development for approval will be allowed to vote on the reconsideration request.