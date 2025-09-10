Pappas-backed Sycamore apartment proposal draws some backlash at public hearing

John Pappas, of Pappas Development, spoke to the Sycamore planning and zoning commission on Sept. 8, 2025, as he's trying to develop what he has called luxury apartments in northern Sycamore. (Camden Lazenby)

A proposed north Sycamore apartment complex backed by DeKalb-based Pappas Development was met with some sharp backlash from city residents during a public hearing this week.

In partnership with Pappas Development, Steve Glasgow, manager and investor of Primm Commercial Development, is seeking to create a 66-unit apartment complex west of Primm Drive in Sycamore called Primm Prairie Commercial Subdivision, according to city documents.

Of the at least 50 people who attended the Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Monday, eight spoke against the proposed development.

Those who spoke worried about the demographics of the would-be tenants of the proposed luxury apartment property. Some voiced concerns about the potential of more traffic near the intersection of Route 23 and Peace and Plank Roads.

The more than 40-minute public hearing came to a head when John Pappas, of Pappas Development, said he wouldn’t be answering any more questions.

“We’re done answering questions,” Pappas said. “I think it’s time to take a vote.”

A voice in the packed Sycamore City Council Chamber called out, “Good luck with that,” in response. However, to the dismay of many in the crowd, the Sycamore commission voted 8-0 to recommend that the Sycamore City Council approve a special use permit request and final development plan and plat for Primm Prairie Commercial Subdivision.

The City Council will need to also vote on the plan.

Commissioners Daryl Graves, Rachel Sauber and Alan Zantout were absent from the meeting.

In a separate action item tied to the proposed apartment complex, the commission voted 7-1 to recommend that the property in question be rezoned to allow for residential use. Commission chair Nate Kitterman was the only person to vote against the recommendation.

Sycamore resident Mike Villalta, who is a former Mayor of Los Banos, California, urged others to speak their mind at a public hearing on Sept. 8, 2025, that was held for a proposed apartment complex in north Sycamore. (Camden Lazenby)

During the first of two public hearings for the apartment complex Monday, Terressa Way, of Sycamore, said she was worried the proposed development could become Section 8 housing.

“When you have Section 8, you have low income, nothing against them, but you’re dropping them in the middle of nowhere, and a lot of them don’t have transportation,” Way said.

Pappas said he wasn’t an attorney and that his developments speak for themselves.

“I’m not even going to comment,” Pappas said. “This is the third or fourth notification that the city sent to the neighbors, and this is the first time I’m getting this crazy question, with all due respect.”

Pappas and Glasgow pitched Primm Prairie Commercial Subdivision in October 2023, to mixed reviews.

Pappas has built several luxury rental properties in DeKalb, but none in Sycamore. Primm Prairie Commercial Subdivision has been billed as a luxury apartment complex by its developers.

Sycamore City Manager Michael Hall said an entirely Section 8 housing project requires federal, state and city approval. The developers of Primm Prairie Commercial Subdivision are not seeking that sort of authorization. That doesn’t mean Section 8 housing can’t be created within the complex, however.

“You cannot discriminate against someone who wants to rent an individual, either a home or an apartment, anywhere, in Section 8,” Hall said. “Could there be Section 8’s inside of there? Absolutely.”

Way said she found it hard to trust Pappas and city officials because previous proposals for the property fell through.

Glasgow, of DeKalb, said the property he’s seeking to develop has been zoned for commercial use for over 18 years, but he’s failed to find a developer.

Now with Pappas Development backing a rental apartment complex on the property, Glasgow said he feels comfortable with what they’d be adding to the community. He also said he believes older buildings are more likely locations for Section 8 housing.

“I don’t think it’s going to cause any problems or issues,” Glasgow said. “With regards to the Section 8 issue. We probably have seven buildings between us, and we don’t have Section 8. That’s the track record.”

Glasgow said he believes about 100 people could live at the complex if it’s built. If that happens, Primm Prairie Commercial Subdivision would have 33 one-bedroom units and 33 two-bedroom units inside of one 18-unit apartment building and two 24-unit buildings, according to city documents.

To accommodate parking needs, two parking garages, which will have spaces for 56 vehicles, have been included in the plans for the complex.

City code limits the maximum number of attached units in a building to 12. But Sycamore community development director John Sauter said the issue could be addressed through a variation in the development plans, documents show.

The buildings will be two stories tall and include an exercise room in all three buildings, according to the proposal. Each apartment unit is expected to have an in-unit washer and dryer, and some units will have parking garages.

The apartment complex would be designated as high density, with 8.65 residential units per acre, according to city documents.

Megan Kim said she thought the proposed residential development reminded her of an empty strip mall, and worried about empty apartments.

“My family and I moved here from the suburbs because we liked the open spaces, the less traffic, the hometown feel,” Kim said. “Even though they’re luxurious, and I’m sure they’re amazing, that’s not usually what people move to Sycamore for. That’s a concern that it’s going to lose that feel.”

Connie Winter said she was very much in support of growth in Sycamore, but was also worried about Section 8 housing in the proposed apartment complex.

As someone who lives directly to the west of the proposed development, she asked if a fence to shield car headlights driving through the new residential area could be put up.

Pappas said he was open to the idea.

“We’re going to do landscaping, but yeah, that’s something we can consider,” Pappas said.

After Monday’s meeting, the project needs one final round of approval from the Sycamore City Council before construction can begin.

Mike Villalta, former mayor of Los Banos, California, left the meeting early but chided Sycamore officials for considering the proposed apartment complex.

“Roof tops do not pay the way of the city, you know it, city manager, and you know it, City Council member who’s been on it for 40 years,” Villalta said.

Except for two years, 2nd Ward Alderman Chuck Stowe – who sits on the planning and zoning commission but largely chooses to withhold his opinion during commission meetings – has run for or served on the Sycamore City Council since 1985.

In Villalta’s last remarks, which were the only ones to draw applause from the crowd, Villalta called for other members of the community in attendance to share their feelings about the project with city officials.

“If you weren’t willing to speak tonight, you’d better get up and speak tonight because they need to know your feelings, and they need to know how you feel about these developments,” Villalta said. “Adding all that traffic on Plank and Peace Road is absolutely ridiculous.”