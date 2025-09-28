DeKalb County History Center’s annual Cemetery Walk set for Oct. 5

Shaw Local file photo – Michelle Donahoe, executive director of the DeKalb County History Center (second from left), signs members of the public in to the DeKalb County History Center’s annual Etched in Stone Cemetery Walk at Elmwood Cemetery, 901 S. Cross St., Sycamore on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (Kelsey Rettke)

The DeKalb County History Center will host its annual “Etched in Stone” Cemetery Walk, touring a local cemetery next month.

The walk will begin at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Elmwood Cemetery, 901 S. Cross St., Sycamore.

“Cemetery Walks are very popular programs,” DeKalb County History Center executive director Michelle Donahoe said in a news release. “These types of events require months of research, but they are very rewarding as these presentations provide an opportunity to share details about our community that may have been forgotten over the years.”

Participants will meet at the cemetery’s mourning house for a welcome and an Elmwood Cemetery history overview. The cemetery walk highlights include H.C. Whittemore, Preston Jones, Mary Stevens, William Byers, Andrew Blanchard, John Black and the Holcomb family.

The walk, which costs $5, will be led by Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Brigadier General E.F. Dutton Camp 49 volunteers. No registration is required.

For information, call 815-895-5762 or visit dekalbcountyhistory.org.