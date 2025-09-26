Genoa woman hospitalized after rollover crash on Baseline Road

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A Genoa woman was hospitalized after a rollover crash Friday involving an SUV and a truck in northern DeKalb County, authorities said.

The woman, 30, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

She suffered her injuries after a crash reported at 7:48 a.m. Friday. Authorities said her red 2017 Mazda CX-5 rolled over following an attempt to pass a car “with insufficient space to do so,” while driving on Baseline Road a half-mile east of Lincoln Road, according to the release.

After an investigation, DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies determined that the woman’s Mazda sideswiped the other vehicle, a 2007 GMC Sierra, before rolling over, Chief Deputy Jim Burgh said.

The woman was cited for improper overtaking, according to the sheriff’s office.

The GMC was driven by an Elgin man, 56, with a 28-year-old passenger, according to the news release. Neither were injured. Their truck had to be towed from the crash site due to damage, however.

Hampshire Fire Protection District paramedics took the Genoa woman to the hospital. Her Mazda also was towed from the crash site.