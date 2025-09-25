Grocery store coming to former Fanatico in DeKalb years after fire

Shaw Local file photo – A new grocery store is expected to open on the ground level of the former Fanatico Restaurant building in DeKalb, with a little financial aid awarded this week from the City Council Sept. 22, 2025. The old restaurant was the site of a fire, and later arson charges, in 2023. (Mark Busch)

A new grocery store is expected to open on the ground level of the former Fanatico Restaurant building in DeKalb, with financial aid awarded this week from the City Council.

Nidal Musleh asked the city for help renovating and cleaning up the building that authorities allege was intentionally set on fire, ordered by a former restaurant manager, in September 2023.

Two years later, a development plan would bring a grocery store to the first floor of the building at 1215 Blackhawk Road. The second floor, previously an apartment, would be office space.

The city granted Musleh $25,000 from its Architectural Improvement Program for the development work.

“I’m just really excited to see progress on the building in my ward,” 1st Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada said. “Thank you for your work.”

Since early 2025, Musleh has ordered plumbing, HVAC and electrical work, which cost more than half of the total remodeling costs that come to about $100,000, according to the city.

Musleh is under contract to purchase the building from the Spaijoski family, former owners, according to city documents.

City staff wrote that the cleanup process after the fire “was extensive.” Authorities have alleged the fire at the former Italian restaurant was started by three men.

One member of the Spaijoski family, Rasim Spaijoski of DeKalb, was charged with arson and arson solicitation after police alleged he paid two men, Richard L. Chase and Joshua M. Patton, to help him set the building on fire. The restaurant had been closed since 2021.

Rasim Spaijoski’s been out of jail on bond since Sept. 11, 2023, court records show. After pleading not guilty, his felony case has largely stalled in DeKalb County court in the years since, though his latest hearing was Wednesday in front of Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick. She granted Spaijoski leave to travel to New York from Oct. 13 through Oct. 18, records show. He’s expected to appear for his next hearing at 9 a.m. Nov. 12.

The felony case against Chase, also charged with arson, also has not seen a resolution, a records search shows. He pleaded not guilty on Oct. 10, 2023. His next hearing is Oct. 15. Patton pleaded guilty to Class 2 felony arson on May 20 this year and was sentenced by Buick to four years in prison. He got credit for 115 days served in the county jail, records show.

The city’s funding support is the latest in efforts to help businesses in the Annie Glidden North neighborhood, officials said. Previous AIP incentives have gone to Burritoville on West Hillcrest Drive and Big O’s Barbecue on Pappas Drive.