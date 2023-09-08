Former DeKalb Fanatico manager allegedly paid men to set fire to restaurant; 3 charged with arson

DeKALB – A former manager of Fanatico Italian restaurant whose family owns the building in DeKalb allegedly paid two men to help him set fire to the place a week ago, and all three men face felony arson charges, court records show.
Rasim Spaijoski, 38, of the 1400 block of Farmstead Lane in DeKalb, is charged with arson and arson solicitation. Spaijoski’s family owns the former Italian restaurant at 1215 Blackhawk Road which closed in 2021, according to DeKalb County court records.
Joshua M. Patton, 38, of DeKalb also is charged with arson. Patton allegedly was paid to bring gasoline into the building, pour it around inside and light it on fire the evening of Sept. 1, court records show. A third person, Richard L. Chase, also allegedly was paid to aid in lighting the restaurant on fire. Chase was charged with arson Thursday, and given a $20,000 bond. He would need to post 10% of that, or $2,000 to be released from jail. Records allege Spaijoski paid Chase for his part in the scheme, and then Chase paid Patton.
If convicted of arson, a Class 2 felony, the three men could face up to 7 years in prison.
DeKalb firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at the restaurant at 5:50 p.m. Sept. 1. During an investigation after the fire was put out, an Illinois State Fire marshal identified 11 ignition points and discovered a gas can and multiple lighter fluid containers, according to court records.
Spaijoski later arrived on the scene and told authorities that the building belonged to his family, police wrote in court records.
The flames were brought under control within 20 minutes, although crews remained at the scene of the fire for two hours, according to the DeKalb Fire Department. First responders didn’t find anyone inside the building at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The fire caused an estimated $100,000 worth of damage, authorities said.
Police and fire crews interviewed multiple witnesses including a child who told police that they saw two men, one middle-aged and another older man, on the west side of the building, and one of them was carrying a gas can, according to court records.
“A witness reported Chase was paid by the manager of Fanatico, Rasim Spaijoski, to start the fire,” a DeKalb police synopsis of the fire states. The synopsis was filed in DeKalb County court Sept. 7, records show.
Area camera surveillance footage unveiled more about how the timeline of the fire unfolded, police said in court records.
At 5:40 p.m. Sept. 1, a vehicle parked across the street from Fanatico restaurant, and a person exited the vehicle holding what police said looked like a gas can. The person then walked toward the Fanatico building. The driver of the vehicle walked to the back of the restaurant. A 5:40 p.m., the two people then headed northbound from the building, got back into the vehicle and drove to 807 Ridge Drive, surveillance footage shows according to court records. The driver and passenger exited the vehicle and walked into an apartment.
At approximately 5:43 p.m. Sept. 1, smoke could be seen coming from the area of the Fanatico building, according to court records.
At 2:33 p.m. Wednesday, DeKalb police identified a vehicle that matched the description of the one shown in the surveillance footage days prior in the 900 block of South Annie Glidden Road. The driver matched the description from the footage of the fire. The man, later identified as Richard Chase, was arrested by DeKalb police, records show.
In a DeKalb police interview, Chase allegedly told officers he was driving the car in question on Sept. 1, and was with a “Josh Patton,” later identified as Joshua Patton. Chase told police he had been with Patton and parked their vehicle in a different parking lot than Fanatico when they heard fire sirens and Patton told Chase they needed to “go,” court records state.
On the day of the fire, DeKalb police officers said they witnessed a conversation between Spaijoski and a witness.
“During the conversation, Spaijoski told the witness that he paid Unites States Currency to Chase after the incident,” DeKalb police wrote in court records.
DeKalb police arrested Patton at 3:15 p.m. Thursday. During a police interview, Patton allegedly told officers that Chase paid him to help start the business on fire, court records state.
“Patton said he carried a can of gasoline into Fanatico, poured gasoline in the restaurant, and they used alcohol, gasoline and lighters in attempts to light fires inside the restaurant,” DeKalb police wrote in court records.
Investigators also have connected Spaijoski to the fire through his cell phone, after he allegedly was messaged by Patton at 5:46 p.m. Sept. 1, after the fire was reported. Police said it’s the same cell phone numbers Spaijoski gave to officers during the investigation. Spaijoski was arrested by DeKalb police Thursday.
Patton and Spaijsoki both appeared for separate bond hearings in front of DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick Friday. Buick set Spaijoski’s bond at $200,000. He would need to post 10% of that, or $20,000 to be released from jail. If he posts the money, he’s also ordered to surrender his passport immediately.
Prosecutors argued for a $250,000 bond amount to be set.
“This is a serious offense in which a property in DeKalb was burned,” said Joseph Hodder, assistant state’s attorney. “We do have concerns about the safety of the community.” Hodder said Spaijoski’s parents who own Fanatico were out of the country at the time of the fire and were not aware of what happened.
Buick set Patton’s bond at $20,000. He would need to post 10% of that, or $2,000 to be released from jail. Patton was represented by defense attorney Chip Criswell of the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office, who argued Patton wasn’t a danger to the community and should be released.
Patton and Chase were ordered to appear for arraignment on the charges at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 14 in front of Buick. Spaijoski is expected to appear for arraignment at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25.