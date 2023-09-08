Former DeKalb Fanatico manager allegedly paid men to set fire to restaurant; 3 charged with arson

Rasim Spaijoski (left), 38, of the 1400 block of Farmstead Lane in DeKalb, is charged with arson and arson solicitation in a Sept. 1, 2023 fire at the restaurant. Spaijoski’s family owns the former Italian restaurant at 1215 Blackhawk Road which closed in 2021, according to DeKalb County court records. Richard L. Chase (middle) also is charged with arson, along with Joshua M. Patton (right), 38, of DeKalb, both of whom allegedly were paid by Spaijoski to start the fire. (Inset photos provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)