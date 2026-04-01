Chicago man who fled DeKalb police faces 10 felonies, including armed violence

Elijah J. Davis, 23, of Chicago, faces more than a dozen charges, including armed violence, after fleeing from a traffic stop on March 23 in DeKalb, according to documents filed in DeKalb Circuit Court on March 24. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

A Chicago man has been charged with 10 felonies after DeKalb police allege he was holding a handgun while resisting arrest after fleeing police in a car and on foot, according to court documents.

Elijah J. Davis, 23, of Chicago, faces more than a dozen charges after fleeing from a traffic stop on March 23 in DeKalb, according to documents filed in DeKalb Circuit Court on March 24.

The most severe charge he’s facing is one count of armed violence, a Class X felony, documents show. If he’s convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

Police wrote in a synopsis filed in court that Davis resisted arrest after fleeing police multiple times. While resisting on the ground, an officer discovered that Davis was holding a gun.

“When his right hand was removed from under his body he was holding a black and tan handgun,” a police officer wrote in the court filing. “I removed the handgun from his grasp and tossed it away from him. ... All three serial numbers on the handgun were defaced and obliterated.”

Among the 13 charges filed against Davis, one of them is one count of possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony. He’s also charged with one count of defacing a firearm, a Class 3 felony.

Davis was holding a Glock 27 handgun that was loaded with 20 40-caliber bullets, police alleged in court records. He is not accused of firing the weapon, however. Davis doesn’t have a valid firearm owner identification card or concealed carry card, court documents show. As a result, he is also facing misdemeanor charges for possessing ammo and a firearm without a FOID card.

Court documents show that Davis was also charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card or concealed carry license, Class 3 felonies.

DeKalb police initiated a traffic stop at 10:14 p.m. on March 23 after seeing a vehicle stop past the stop line and into the crosswalk at the intersection of Crane Drive and Annie Glidden Road. After pulling him over, police said David showed officers his driver’s license, but when asked to exit the vehicle, he drove away, records show.

Police allege that Davis disobeyed four stop signs and drove 65 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone in the 900 block of Russell Road before they lost sight of him.

Davis was also charged with one count of aggravated fleeing to elude, court documents show.

Later, in the area of North Third Street and Hillcrest Drive, an officer saw a man wearing the same clothes as Davis. When that officer exited his squad car, the man he saw fled on foot while carrying a black grocery bag.

That bag, which police searched after Davis’ arrest, contained eight bags of suspected cannabis, and several unused plastic bags that police believe were to be used for packaging suspected cannabis, according to court records. The suspected cannabis that officers found weighed between 30.1 and 500 grams.

Davis also was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony, and one count of unlawful possession of cannabis, a Class 4 felony, records show.

During the traffic stop, an officer saw plastic bags that they believed contained cannabis. When the car Davis was driving was later found, officers found a black digital scale.

Davis was previously charged with criminal damage to government property, a Class 3 felony, in DuPage County, records show. He was also charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of possession of ammo by a felon.

Davis faces one misdemeanor charge for resisting a police officer.

Appearing before DeKalb Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick on March 24, Davis was denied pretrial release. His next hearing is expected to be held at 1:30 p.m. on April 23 in front of Judge Joseph Pedersen.