2 garage fires on same day in Aurora, flames leave one home uninhabitable

The Aurora Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire on North Harrison Street on March 30, 2026. Later the same day, the department responded to another garage fire in a separate location. (Photo Provided By The Aurora Fire Department)

The Aurora Fire Department responded to two separate large garage fires on the same day.

While nobody was injured from the fires, the flames left a home uninhabitable in one location and destroyed two cars and a garage in the other.

About 10:22 a.m. March 30 the department responded to a fire in the 1700 block of Violet Street.

When crews arrived, the attached garage was fully engulfed in flames with a vehicle also on fire in the driveway. The attached home was exposed to high heat during the blaze.

All residents evacuated before firefighters entered to conduct their own search, according to a news release by the department.

One woman was taken to a nearby hospital for a medical emergency unrelated to the fire.

The fire crew worked from both the outside and inside of the home to douse the flames and check for fire damage throughout the garage and home. The residence was deemed uninhabitable due to the fire damage.

“The quick actions of our crews helped contain this fire and prevent further spread to nearby homes,” Deputy Chief Kevin Nickel said in the release. “Fires involving attached garages can rapidly extend into living spaces, making early detection and evacuation critical.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A total of 27 personnel responded to the scene.

Early morning blaze consumes garage and two vehicles

Earlier the same morning, the department responded to a detached garage fire outside a house about 1:14 a.m. in the 400 block of North Harrison Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews found the detached garage fully on fire, the flames threatening nearby structures.

No residents were inside the garage during the fire. The home was determined to be habitable but the detached garage and two vehicles inside were a total loss, according to a news release.

Nearby homes sustained minor heat damage. Crews brought the fire under control within ten minutes. A total of 24 personnel responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.