La Salle requires permits for golf carts, utility vehicles on city streets

(File photo) The La Salle City Council approved the adoption of the new regulations at its Monday, March 30 meeting. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

The city of La Salle now requires permits to operate golf carts, utility task vehicles and side-by-sides on city streets.

The City Council approved the regulation on Monday.

Permits cost $150, with a $50 annual renewal fee, according to city documents. To qualify, vehicles must pass inspection by an Automotive Service Excellence-certified mechanic registered with the city and receive approval from La Salle.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance, the documents said. Vehicles cannot be operated on state highways, sidewalks and city parks, or on grass that is not on the permitted driver’s property. They must be insured as motor vehicles and meet specific safety standards:

Functional brakes, steering wheel, four wheels and tires

Functional head and tail lights, brake lights and turn signals

Functional horn and full front windshield with wipers (or eye protection)

Rearview mirror, muffler and emissions controls

Seat belts and child safety seats

“Slow moving” emblem and permit displayed on rear

Red reflectorized warning device on front and rear

The police department will enforce the regulations strictly during the initial rollout. City Attorney James McPhedran credited Stubler with helping draft the ordinance.

Fourth Ward Alderman Jordan Crane noted that other municipalities will likely not honor La Salle permits within their limits.