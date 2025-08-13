Burritoville awarded $17.4K in DeKalb city aid

The sign for Burritoville, 1026 W. Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, stands outside the restaurant on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

The Mexican food establishment Burritoville became the latest this week to be granted public funds from the city of DeKalb.

On Monday, the DeKalb City Council voted to award non-Tax Incremental Finance architectural improvement program funds for the restaurant at 1026 W. Hillcrest Drive.

Owners Blanca and Rodolfo Galvan had applied for non-TIF architectural improvement program funds from the city to offset some of the expenses incurred for repairs to the establishment.

The improvements, which amount to $48,888, include new sign panels and facade work, a roof repair and the replacement of two air conditioning units at the restaurant, city documents show.

Burritoville makes for the second business to receive Non-TIF funds from the city this year. Last month, Big O’s Barbecue benefited from financial assistance made possible by this program.

City Manager Bill Nicklas urged the City Council for its support.

“This one, like Big O’s, is an older strip center,” Nicklas said. “But Burritoville restaurant has been owned by the Galvans for many decades.

The council’s support in a 7-0 vote this week leaves a balance of $32,875 remaining in the city’s budget for the non-TIF architectural improvement program, city documents show. Mayor Cohen Barnes was absent.

First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada said she’s excited to throw her support behind the petitioner’s request.

“I’m super excited to be able to support this right after the Big O’s project, as well,” Zasada said. " This is in my ward, I think, one of the only restaurants in my ward."