Genoa Chamber welcomes car detailing business

The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed new business Ritch Details Mobile Car Detailing during the Cruisin’ to Genoa Annual Car Show. (Photo provided by Krissy Johnson)

The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed new business Ritch Details Mobile Car Detailing during the Cruisin’ to Genoa Annual Car Show.

Ritch Details is a full-service detail company that can fully clean the exterior and interior of your favorite mode of transportation. Staff care for cars, trucks or motorcycles with high-quality products right in the driveway. Ritch Details also can bring their affordable luxury services to boats, RV’s and golf carts. Find out more about Ritch Details servicing the Northern Illinois Area at https://ritchdetails.com/