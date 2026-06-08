Montgomery man accused of sexually abusing woman while delivering her couch in DeKalb

Arif Riaz, of Montgomery, was charged on May 27, 2026, with criminal sexual abuse, DeKalb County court records show. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

DeKalb police arrested a Montgomery man last week after a woman told them he sexually abused her while delivering a couch to her apartment, according to records filed in DeKalb County court.

Arif Riaz, 39, of Montgomery, was charged with one count of criminal sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony, according to documents filed in court on May 27. If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison.

On May 23, a DeKalb woman told police a man she had hired to assemble a couch she purchased from Walmart had sexually abused her, records show. She said that Riaz allegedly made multiple comments about her body during the process of delivery and assembly, and once the service was complete, he asked for a hug, according to court documents.

In a court synopsis, DeKalb police wrote that the woman said she declined the hug, and offered to shake his hand, but when she did, Riaz “launched at her and grabbed” her sexually.

Three days later, on May 26, a DeKalb police detective spoke with Riaz about the alleged sexual abuse. In court filings, the detective wrote that Riaz told police he requested a hug instead of monetary payment for his service.

Riaz initially denied having physical contact with the woman, but later said he hugged her, DeKalb police alleged in the filing. But the woman told police a different account, saying she did not hug Riaz and instead was sexually abused.

About a week after the charging documents were filed, Riaz was arrested and appeared before DeKalb County Associate Judge Jill Konen on June 3. The DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny Riaz pretrial release, but Konen denied that request, records show.

Riaz was released and ordered not to contact the woman, records show.

His next court date is set for 9 a.m. on July 20 in front of Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen.