Activists raise concerns about ICE agents in downtown Joliet

Local activists are speaking out about what they said were federal immigration enforcement agents in downtown Joliet.

After about 10:50 a.m. on Monday, Shaw Local saw two black vehicles flashing lights while traveling south on Ottawa Street and turning west onto West Jefferson Street at an intersection next to the Will County Courthouse.

In that area, West Jefferson Street is a one-way street where traffic runs east. The vehicles were traveling west through traffic toward the Jefferson Street bridge.

The two vehicles were parked just outside Joliet City Hall and a third white vehicle joined them.

A plainclothes law enforcement agent wearing a padded vest was seen on the sidewalk holding a baton. Other law enforcement agents were in the area as well.

Law enforcement agents seen outside Joliet City Hall on Monday, June 8, 2026. (Felix Sarver)

Joliet police and Will County sheriff officials confirmed those were not their officers.

In a statement on Facebook, Warehouse Workers For Justice contend their Joliet Rapid Response team of volunteers “witnessed and confirmed an abduction” out the courthouse.

“Various SUV’s, including a Blue Ford Edge, a Black Ford Escape & a Grey Chevy Tahoe, driven by ICE agents in plainclothes and green vests, are still in the area,” according to the statement from Warehouse Workers For Justice.

The organization was founded in 2008 and focuses on workers’ rights issues related to the logistics industry locally and statewide. The organization has been active in the monitoring of ICE activities in Will County and the Chicago area.

Shaw Local contacted the Chicago field office for U.S. Customs Immigration and Enforcement, as well as Erin Bultje, a spokesperson for the agency, which is within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

In an email, ICE officials said they require additional information to complete the inquiry, such as “alien registration number,” or the “individual’s full name and date of birth.”

“Please provide these details so we can assist you further,” ICE officials said.

Law enforcement agencies in Will County have usually provided information about incidents when given either the time, date or location.

Shaw Local pointed this out to ICE officials and they have not responded to another request for further information.