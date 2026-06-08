State details plan for Stateville prison in Crest Hill

The grounds outside of the front entrance to the old Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill are seen in this file photo. (Andrew Campbell)

The state has announced details of its plan to rebuild Stateville Correctional Center while adding a second women’s prison to the Crest Hill site.

The future facility will include a men’s prison with capacity for 1,500 beds and a women’s prison with capacity for 800 beds, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC).

“The men’s facility will also include infrastructure that would allow for additional housing units to be built, if IDOC were to decide in the future they were needed,” the release stated.

Old Stateville has been vacated, although the IDOC continues to operate its Northern Reception & Classification Center on the site. The center opened in 2004 and is located outside the walls of the original Stateville, which was built in 1925.

IDOC plans to close its Logan Correctional Center, a women’s prison located in Lincoln, and move inmates to the new Crest Hill facility.

The front entrance to the now-closed Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill is seen in this file photo. (AP Photo)

Gov. JB Pritzker in 2024 announced the plan to demolish old Stateville and build a new prison on the site.

The latest announcement on Friday confirmed that the state will move ahead with the relocation of inmates now housed at Logan and provided other details on the construction plan.

The state has budgeted $900 million for the Crest Hill project, which is expected to take five years to build.

“This marks a major milestone in the state’s effort to modernize Illinois’ correctional infrastructure, as capacity replacements for some of its oldest facilities that are beyond their useful life: Stateville Correctional Center, built in 1925, and Logan Correctional Center, which includes buildings dating back to the 1930s,” the release stated.