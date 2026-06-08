KAMEG arrests Kankakee man on multiple charges

The Illinois State Police’s Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested 58-year-old Douglas P. Moore, of Kankakee, on multiple charges Friday.

According to a news release, about 4:29 a.m. Friday, after an extensive narcotics investigation in the Kankakee area, KAMEG officers, assisted by Illinois State Police SWAT and the Kankakee City Police Department, executed a search warrant at Moore’s residence in the 1900 block of E. Oak Street.

Officers recovered almost 200 grams of methamphetamine, more than 50 grams of crack cocaine, almost 100 fentanyl pills, and over a dozen grams of heroin. A firearm and drug paraphernalia were also recovered, according to the release.

According to Kankakee County Circuit Court records, Moore has been charged with methamphetamine delivery between 100 and 400 grams (Class X felony), possession of cocaine with intent to deliver 15-100 grams (Class X felony), armed habitual offender (Class X felony), possession of cocaine with intent to deliver (Class 1 felony) and possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver (Class 1 felony).