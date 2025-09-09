Duffy: Make an impact in your community

The DeKalb Chamber Foundation is launching a new initiative to help residents get involved in local leadership roles.

This month, the Foundation will host “Impact Local: A Guide to Running for Local Office,” a free informational session for anyone considering public service.

This session is designed to answer common questions about what it takes to run for office, including the time commitment, campaign costs, and procedures for becoming a candidate. The goal is to provide a realistic and encouraging look at public service, equipping residents with the knowledge and confidence to step up as local leaders.

The sessions will feature DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Tasha Sims, along with a panel of current elected officials. They will share their firsthand experiences and offer a clear overview of the day-to-day responsibilities of serving on boards and councils. Attendees will gain valuable insight into roles such as city council, county board, park board, school board and township positions.

The event aims to clarify the process of running for office and inspire a new generation of leaders to make a lasting impact. Each session will last no more than an hour including plenty of time to allow for specific questions to be addressed. There is no cost to attend, but online registration is appreciated to help with planning.

The sessions will take place at the Community Outreach Building, 2500 N Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb, in the Four Seasons Room.

To accommodate different schedules, two sessions are available: 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23 and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

For more information and to register, visit the DeKalb Chamber Foundation website at www.DeKalbChamberFoundation.com .

DeKalb is a hub of tasty finds!

From Indian and Greek cuisine to chef-crafted originals, seasonal produce, BBQ, Midwest soul food, and mixologist creations – you’ll find flavors from around the world right here at home. With NIU and our central location, there’s something for everyone.

Want more local flavor? Join us for Taste of the Town, Sept. 29 through Oct. 10! Follow along on Facebook, Instagram and dekalb.org for a foodie tour of our community.

A few of our local favorites:

Martini Wednesdays @ Ellwood Steak & Fish House: Presenting Sponsor of Taste of the Town. My pick: the light and fresh Key Lime Pie martini, served in a warm, classy atmosphere perfect for date night or friends.

Brussel Sprouts @ The Grove: Supporting Sponsor. Crispy sprouts with sweet chili sauce and creamy goat cheese = perfection. Their corner patio and rotating seasonal menu always impress.

Elderflower Spritz @ Tapa La Luna: Prosecco + elderflower liqueur = refreshing joy. Pair it with sushi or small plates while enjoying live music and the downtown buzz.

Apple Blossom Wine @ Jonamac Orchard: Delicious on its own or in a mimosa with their cider. A wedding favorite of mine! Jonamac (Business of the Year 2024) also offers cider donuts, pumpkins, and fall fun on their four-generation farm.

Matt Duffy is the executive director of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce.