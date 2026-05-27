The day-long event marks the unveiling of two murals in Mendota. One mural is part of the official Audubon Mural Project, drawing attention to threatened bird species, while the second illustrates the ecology of Lake Kakusha’s habitats, capturing the diversity and interconnectedness of Illinois ecosystems. (Gary Middendorf)

Art, nature and community come together in a vibrant celebration as Mendota hosts Painted Wings and Wild Things: A Celebration of Art, Nature & Place.

According to a press release, the one-day event honors the beauty of Illinois landscapes and bird life, and marks the unveiling of two new public murals that highlight the region’s natural heritage.

One mural is part of the official Audubon Mural Project, drawing attention to threatened bird species, while the second illustrates the ecology of Lake Kakusha’s habitats, capturing the diversity and interconnectedness of Illinois ecosystems.

The murals are funded by the National Endowment of the Arts and the City of Mendota, according to the release.

The celebration invites residents and visitors alike to a full day of engaging activities on Sunday, June 14, starting with a nature journaling class or birding walk at 9 a.m. around Lake Kakusha.

A variety of activities continue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Mendota, including live raptors and interactive nature project tables, hands-on art activities designed for all ages, a photography exhibition at 907 Washington St. hosted by the Mendota Museum and Historical Society, and food trucks, local restaurants and shopping.

Painted Wings and Wild Things offers something for everyone, according to the release, from birders and Audubon supporters to art enthusiasts and curious explorers.

Join the community in celebrating the intersection of art, conservation and place through this unique and inspiring event.

For full details of times, locations and registrations visit, https://www.mendota.il.us/arts.