DeKalb 9/11 memorial ceremony at new fire station this year

Members of the DeKalb Fire Department give a salute in this Shaw Local file photo on Sept. 11, 2024. This year's ceremony will be Thursday at the new fire station on Malta Road. (Megann Horstead)

The DeKalb Fire Department will host a Patriot Day memorial ceremony on Thursday to honor the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 24 years ago.

The annual ceremony this year will be at a new spot: The department’s newest fire station, 1130 S. Malta Road, DeKalb, Acting Fire Chief Luke Howieson said.

The short ceremony begins at 8 a.m. and is open to the public.

Thursday will mark 24 years since almost 3,000 people were killed Sept. 11, 2001, when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.