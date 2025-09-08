Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Daily Chronicle

DeKalb 9/11 memorial ceremony at new fire station this year

Patriot Day memorial ceremony begins at 8 a.m. Thursday

Members of the DeKalb Fire Department give a salute Sept. 11, 2024, to honor the lives of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the tragedy that shook this nation 23 years ago on this day in history.

Members of the DeKalb Fire Department give a salute in this Shaw Local file photo on Sept. 11, 2024. This year's ceremony will be Thursday at the new fire station on Malta Road. (Megann Horstead)

By Kelsey Rettke

The DeKalb Fire Department will host a Patriot Day memorial ceremony on Thursday to honor the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 24 years ago.

The annual ceremony this year will be at a new spot: The department’s newest fire station, 1130 S. Malta Road, DeKalb, Acting Fire Chief Luke Howieson said.

The short ceremony begins at 8 a.m. and is open to the public.

Thursday will mark 24 years since almost 3,000 people were killed Sept. 11, 2001, when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

DeKalb CountyLocal NewsDeKalbDeKalb Fire DepartmentLocal9/11Shaw Local Front Headlines
Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke is the editor of the Daily Chronicle and co-editor of the Kane County Chronicle, part of Shaw Local News Network.