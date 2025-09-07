Kishwaukee College Foundation names fall scholarship recipients

The Kishwaukee College Foundation recently handed out $218,866 in scholarships to hundreds of local students for the fall semester.

The foundation awarded the funds to Kishwaukee students through 296 scholarships.

The funds are made possible through gifts from area agencies and associations, community members, and local businesses and industries. Students are selected on a competitive basis according to each scholarship’s specific requirements. The foundation’s spring semester scholarship application period is Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

Kishwaukee College students received the following awards:

AG Communications Endowment: Brian Cuevas of Mendota, Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle

Brian Cuevas of Mendota, Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle Albert and Frances Besserman Endowment: Luis Blas of Rochelle

Luis Blas of Rochelle Arden Perry and Kathryn Cornell Scholarship: Nora Foss of Genoa, Jacob Reiss of Genoa

Nora Foss of Genoa, Jacob Reiss of Genoa Barry Haber Kiwanis Club of DeKalb Scholarship: Ella Medina of DeKalb, Citlally Reyes Colorado of DeKalb, Natalia Rivera-Munoz of Sycamore

Ella Medina of DeKalb, Citlally Reyes Colorado of DeKalb, Natalia Rivera-Munoz of Sycamore Beulah and Roberta Hackett Endowment: David Andrade of DeKalb, Justin Bell of DeKalb, Vanessa Briseno of Rochelle, Cassidi Calfa of Sycamore, Leslie Hernandez of DeKalb, Katie Maier of Sycamore, Caprice Pinkard of DeKalb, Joanna Ruiz of Aurora

David Andrade of DeKalb, Justin Bell of DeKalb, Vanessa Briseno of Rochelle, Cassidi Calfa of Sycamore, Leslie Hernandez of DeKalb, Katie Maier of Sycamore, Caprice Pinkard of DeKalb, Joanna Ruiz of Aurora Bruce Cobb Horticulture Scholarship: Crystal Larrabee of DeKalb

Crystal Larrabee of DeKalb Bud and Kay Stocking Rochelle Rotary Service Above Self Endowment: Kara Martinez of Rochelle, Annaleigh McKinney of Rochelle

Kara Martinez of Rochelle, Annaleigh McKinney of Rochelle Charles and Mary Roberts Memorial Endowment: Brianna Crawford of DeKalb, David Horsoo of DeKalb, Mya Mlodzianowski of Kirkland, Leslie Sanchez of DeKalb, Jada Trent of Matteson, Brisa Zepeda of Rochelle

Brianna Crawford of DeKalb, David Horsoo of DeKalb, Mya Mlodzianowski of Kirkland, Leslie Sanchez of DeKalb, Jada Trent of Matteson, Brisa Zepeda of Rochelle Charles and Mary Roberts Memorial Endowment for Nursing : Cassidi Calfa of Sycamore, Ananda Harrell of Rockford, Paul Kamulegeya of Chicago, Annalee Sutherland of DeKalb

: Cassidi Calfa of Sycamore, Ananda Harrell of Rockford, Paul Kamulegeya of Chicago, Annalee Sutherland of DeKalb Chris and Katherine Boulos Foundation: Josue Aburto of DeKalb, Colin Bafia of Sycamore, Emily Baldwin of Sycamore, Jose Barradas Lopez of DeKalb, Kayla Barton of Sycamore, Uliana Baylor of Sycamore, Justin Bell of DeKalb, Mia Beltran of DeKalb, Nicholas Benard of Sycamore, Ayden Boatman of Malta, Tayla Brannstrom of Sycamore, Ilanie Castorena of DeKalb, Alyssa Childress of Kingston, Vincent Cortes of DeKalb, Brenda Cuautle of Sycamore, Ana Cuevas of DeKalb, Ashley Davila of DeKalb, Joshua De Los Santos of Cortland, Paulo Diaz Lopez of Sycamore, Hanalee Dukes of Sycamore, Jasmine Dwyer of Sycamore, Brittany Ellis of Sycamore, Cayla Evans of Cortland, Alexandra Farlinger of Cortland, Precious French of DeKalb, Adisyn Galijatovic of DeKalb, Alexandra Gamez of DeKalb, Alicia Garcia of DeKalb, Diego Gonzalez Zabala of Sycamore, Jayden Harris of DeKalb, Brianna Hernandez of DeKalb, Seth Hess of DeKalb, Audrey Heth of Sycamore, Hailey Hoffman of DeKalb, Emilian Hristov of Sycamore, Charlette Hunt of Sycamore, Hayley King of Sycamore, Mikaela Kluxen of DeKalb, Dacota Knight of Sycamore, Paige Lewis of DeKalb, Johnny Lochbaum of Sycamore, Anna Lochbaum of Sycamore, Landon Lothson of Sycamore, Ella Lozeau of Sycamore, Tyler Maciejewski of DeKalb, Emmanuel Marquez of Malta, Ella Mathison of DeKalb, Stryder McIntosh of DeKalb, Ella Medina of DeKalb, Raven Meeks of DeKalb, Gustavo Mendez of Cortland, Hailey Michaels of DeKalb, Audrianna Moehling of Sycamore, Kynnidy Neeley of DeKalb, Henry Nelson of Sycamore, Marisol Nunez of DeKalb, Bryce Olson of DeKalb, Phynix Peleska of DeKalb, Keli Perez of DeKalb, Omar Perez of DeKalb, Kelli Petit of Sycamore, Ayla Price of Sycamore, Alex Prince of Malta, Justine Pringle of Cortland, Emma Reid of DeKalb, Citlally Reyes Colorado of DeKalb, Jessaca Ritchason of Sycamore, Natalia Rivera-Munoz of Sycamore, Ellie Rothenbach of Sycamore, River Rubicz of Sycamore, Leslie Sanchez of DeKalb, Allison Schmidt of Sycamore, Laynee Schroeder of Sycamore, Lane Schumacher of DeKalb, Assata Shah of DeKalb, Keisha Simms of Sycamore, AddieRae Sipes of Sycamore, Aiden Sisson of Cortland, Abbygail Soltow of Cortland, Noah Stanik of Sycamore, Reese Stouffer of Sycamore, Haydee Valdez of Malta, Kelsey Van Vlerah of DeKalb, Charlie Vander Bleek of DeKalb, Vanesa Villa of DeKalb, Nicholas Warren of Sycamore, Tezo Wilson of DeKalb

Josue Aburto of DeKalb, Colin Bafia of Sycamore, Emily Baldwin of Sycamore, Jose Barradas Lopez of DeKalb, Kayla Barton of Sycamore, Uliana Baylor of Sycamore, Justin Bell of DeKalb, Mia Beltran of DeKalb, Nicholas Benard of Sycamore, Ayden Boatman of Malta, Tayla Brannstrom of Sycamore, Ilanie Castorena of DeKalb, Alyssa Childress of Kingston, Vincent Cortes of DeKalb, Brenda Cuautle of Sycamore, Ana Cuevas of DeKalb, Ashley Davila of DeKalb, Joshua De Los Santos of Cortland, Paulo Diaz Lopez of Sycamore, Hanalee Dukes of Sycamore, Jasmine Dwyer of Sycamore, Brittany Ellis of Sycamore, Cayla Evans of Cortland, Alexandra Farlinger of Cortland, Precious French of DeKalb, Adisyn Galijatovic of DeKalb, Alexandra Gamez of DeKalb, Alicia Garcia of DeKalb, Diego Gonzalez Zabala of Sycamore, Jayden Harris of DeKalb, Brianna Hernandez of DeKalb, Seth Hess of DeKalb, Audrey Heth of Sycamore, Hailey Hoffman of DeKalb, Emilian Hristov of Sycamore, Charlette Hunt of Sycamore, Hayley King of Sycamore, Mikaela Kluxen of DeKalb, Dacota Knight of Sycamore, Paige Lewis of DeKalb, Johnny Lochbaum of Sycamore, Anna Lochbaum of Sycamore, Landon Lothson of Sycamore, Ella Lozeau of Sycamore, Tyler Maciejewski of DeKalb, Emmanuel Marquez of Malta, Ella Mathison of DeKalb, Stryder McIntosh of DeKalb, Ella Medina of DeKalb, Raven Meeks of DeKalb, Gustavo Mendez of Cortland, Hailey Michaels of DeKalb, Audrianna Moehling of Sycamore, Kynnidy Neeley of DeKalb, Henry Nelson of Sycamore, Marisol Nunez of DeKalb, Bryce Olson of DeKalb, Phynix Peleska of DeKalb, Keli Perez of DeKalb, Omar Perez of DeKalb, Kelli Petit of Sycamore, Ayla Price of Sycamore, Alex Prince of Malta, Justine Pringle of Cortland, Emma Reid of DeKalb, Citlally Reyes Colorado of DeKalb, Jessaca Ritchason of Sycamore, Natalia Rivera-Munoz of Sycamore, Ellie Rothenbach of Sycamore, River Rubicz of Sycamore, Leslie Sanchez of DeKalb, Allison Schmidt of Sycamore, Laynee Schroeder of Sycamore, Lane Schumacher of DeKalb, Assata Shah of DeKalb, Keisha Simms of Sycamore, AddieRae Sipes of Sycamore, Aiden Sisson of Cortland, Abbygail Soltow of Cortland, Noah Stanik of Sycamore, Reese Stouffer of Sycamore, Haydee Valdez of Malta, Kelsey Van Vlerah of DeKalb, Charlie Vander Bleek of DeKalb, Vanesa Villa of DeKalb, Nicholas Warren of Sycamore, Tezo Wilson of DeKalb ComEd Endowment: Amy Fraire of Sandwich

Amy Fraire of Sandwich Compeer Financial Scholarship: Alora Ager of DeKalb, Michelle McCandless of Kings

Alora Ager of DeKalb, Michelle McCandless of Kings DeKalb Area Garden Club Endowment: Felicia Kubica of Genoa, Gabriel Nagle of Sycamore

Felicia Kubica of Genoa, Gabriel Nagle of Sycamore DeKalb Fire Fighters Local 1236 Memorial Scholarship: Robert Floersch of Sycamore

Robert Floersch of Sycamore Desa Henn Memorial Scholarship: Josue Aburto of DeKalb, Brittany Ellis of Sycamore, Kimberly Goodrich of Rochelle

Josue Aburto of DeKalb, Brittany Ellis of Sycamore, Kimberly Goodrich of Rochelle Diane McNeilly Education Endowment: Aaliyah Losoya of Rochelle

Aaliyah Losoya of Rochelle Donald C. Mack Scholarship: Christopher Bittner of Paw Paw, Crystal Larrabee of DeKalb

Christopher Bittner of Paw Paw, Crystal Larrabee of DeKalb Earl and Jeanne Pritchard Horticulture Scholarship: Alora Ager of DeKalb, Gabriel Nagle of Sycamore

Alora Ager of DeKalb, Gabriel Nagle of Sycamore Edward W. Deeke Endowment: Maria Rios of Aurora, Robert Singer of Rockford

Maria Rios of Aurora, Robert Singer of Rockford Eleanor Anglin Price Scholarship: Brian Cuevas of Mendota, Jayme Egland of Rochelle

Brian Cuevas of Mendota, Jayme Egland of Rochelle Emma Anderson Scholarship: Immanuel Arellano of Mount Morris, Uliana Baylor of Sycamore, Avery Boehne of Shabbona, Brenda Cuautle of Sycamore, Hanalee Dukes of Sycamore, Lucy Foss of Genoa, Chandler Gatbunton of Cortland, Royce Grados of Sycamore, Facundo Gutierrez of DeKalb, Madison Hallaron of DeKalb, Hazel Kruis-Schnurr of Sycamore, Brooke Lacerba of Sycamore, Keshaun Lacy of Cortland, Jasmynn Lipscomb of Rochelle, Johnny Lochbaum of Sycamore, Makenzie Mann of Sycamore, Iran Manriquez of DeKalb, Evan Munch of Sycamore, Emma Reid of DeKalb, Jacob Reiss of Genoa, Citlally Reyes Colorado of DeKalb, Kyle Roland of Sycamore, AddieRae Sipes of Sycamore, Landon Taylor of Sycamore

Immanuel Arellano of Mount Morris, Uliana Baylor of Sycamore, Avery Boehne of Shabbona, Brenda Cuautle of Sycamore, Hanalee Dukes of Sycamore, Lucy Foss of Genoa, Chandler Gatbunton of Cortland, Royce Grados of Sycamore, Facundo Gutierrez of DeKalb, Madison Hallaron of DeKalb, Hazel Kruis-Schnurr of Sycamore, Brooke Lacerba of Sycamore, Keshaun Lacy of Cortland, Jasmynn Lipscomb of Rochelle, Johnny Lochbaum of Sycamore, Makenzie Mann of Sycamore, Iran Manriquez of DeKalb, Evan Munch of Sycamore, Emma Reid of DeKalb, Jacob Reiss of Genoa, Citlally Reyes Colorado of DeKalb, Kyle Roland of Sycamore, AddieRae Sipes of Sycamore, Landon Taylor of Sycamore Enbridge Energy Company Pipeline Industry Awareness Scholarship: Amaya Price of DeKalb, Jonathan Stark of Hoffman Estates, Anna Varner of Rochelle, Denis Walsh of Maple Park

Amaya Price of DeKalb, Jonathan Stark of Hoffman Estates, Anna Varner of Rochelle, Denis Walsh of Maple Park Frances Loubere Ally Activist Scholarship: Celeste McAndrew of Cortland

Celeste McAndrew of Cortland Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois Scholarship: Henry Nelson of Sycamore, Keli Perez of DeKalb

Henry Nelson of Sycamore, Keli Perez of DeKalb Heartland Bank Community Enhancement Scholarship: Maya Beard of DeKalb, Kara Robers of Sycamore

Maya Beard of DeKalb, Kara Robers of Sycamore Howard and Martha Mullins Memorial Endowment for Nursing: Justine Pringle of Cortland

Justine Pringle of Cortland Illinois Community College System Foundation Allen A.H. and Ellen M. Blessman Foundation Scholarship: Emmanuel Magallan of Cortland

Emmanuel Magallan of Cortland Illinois Community College System Foundation Health Care Scholarship: Nicole Clements of Sycamore, Kassandra Kirk of Rochelle

Nicole Clements of Sycamore, Kassandra Kirk of Rochelle Ine Achilles Scholarship for Horticulture: Lian Pedersen of Amboy

Lian Pedersen of Amboy James Salomone Fuerst Endowment: Jessica Baietto of Mendota, Areeba Usman of DeKalb

Jessica Baietto of Mendota, Areeba Usman of DeKalb Janice Vida Owens Endowment: Theresa Hutchison of DeKalb

Theresa Hutchison of DeKalb Jeanne M. Henderson Memorial Endowment: Rachel Cook of Rochelle, Stefan Filipovic of Sycamore, Micheal Harris of DeKalb, Miguel Villegas of Amboy

Rachel Cook of Rochelle, Stefan Filipovic of Sycamore, Micheal Harris of DeKalb, Miguel Villegas of Amboy Jeremy Davis Memorial Endowment: Lilli Delhotal of Maple Park

Lilli Delhotal of Maple Park Jesus Romero Hispanic Endowment: Jose Barradas Lopez of DeKalb, Yulisa Gutierrez of DeKalb, Martin Rodriguez of Sycamore, Leslie Sanchez of DeKalb, Daniel Villagran of DeKalb

Jose Barradas Lopez of DeKalb, Yulisa Gutierrez of DeKalb, Martin Rodriguez of Sycamore, Leslie Sanchez of DeKalb, Daniel Villagran of DeKalb Kenneth and Susan Doubler Scholarship Fund: Josue Albanil of Creston, Charlie Vander Bleek of DeKalb

Josue Albanil of Creston, Charlie Vander Bleek of DeKalb Kishwaukee College Alumni Association Scholarship: Keli Perez of DeKalb

Keli Perez of DeKalb Kishwaukee College Board of Trustees Scholarship: Diego Gonzalez Zabala of Sycamore

Diego Gonzalez Zabala of Sycamore Kishwaukee College Employee Give Scholarship: Katherine Anderson of Rockford, Woodfin Billingsly of Cortland, Avery Coyle of Loves Park, Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle, Vanesa Villa of DeKalb, Danica Ward of Creston

Katherine Anderson of Rockford, Woodfin Billingsly of Cortland, Avery Coyle of Loves Park, Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle, Vanesa Villa of DeKalb, Danica Ward of Creston Kishwaukee College First-Generation Scholarship: Daniel Bermudez of Sterling, Paulo Diaz Lopez of Sycamore, Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle

Daniel Bermudez of Sterling, Paulo Diaz Lopez of Sycamore, Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle LaVerne “Dutch” Johnson Endowment: Lucy Foss of Genoa, Nora Foss of Genoa, Taylor Fry of Genoa, David Horsoo of DeKalb, Libby Johnson of Shabbona, Grace Luxton of Kings, John Swineheart of Kingston

Lucy Foss of Genoa, Nora Foss of Genoa, Taylor Fry of Genoa, David Horsoo of DeKalb, Libby Johnson of Shabbona, Grace Luxton of Kings, John Swineheart of Kingston Law Enforcement Lifelong Learning Scholarship: Lilli Delhotal of Maple Park, Madison Rollins of Sycamore

Lilli Delhotal of Maple Park, Madison Rollins of Sycamore Leah Wach Memorial Endowment: William Mosley of Earlville

William Mosley of Earlville Marie Ann Pierce Memorial Endowment: Lacy Bardoner of Genoa

Lacy Bardoner of Genoa Mark Brisbin Memorial Scholarship: Tyler Guajardo of Belvidere

Tyler Guajardo of Belvidere Mark Joseph Bussone Memorial Endowment: Lacy Bardoner of Genoa, Vianka Mercado of DeKalb, Makenzie Moser of Kirkland

Lacy Bardoner of Genoa, Vianka Mercado of DeKalb, Makenzie Moser of Kirkland Mathew J. Rood DPT Scholarship: Dustin Wielenga of Waterman

Dustin Wielenga of Waterman Michael Bennett and Janette Maley Art Scholarship: Kelli Petit of Sycamore

Kelli Petit of Sycamore Nancy D. Castle Scholarship: Daniel Mancilla of Aurora, Areeba Usman of DeKalb

Daniel Mancilla of Aurora, Areeba Usman of DeKalb Nancy Heal Memorial Altrusa Scholarship: Kara Robers of Sycamore

Kara Robers of Sycamore OC Creative Scholarship: Mikaela Kluxen of DeKalb

Mikaela Kluxen of DeKalb O.J. and Phyllis Cunningham Malta Lions Club Memorial Scholarship: Katherine Anderson of Rockford

Katherine Anderson of Rockford Paul J. Smith Memorial Endowment: Derrick Milostan of Lee

Derrick Milostan of Lee Philip H. Nye Scholarship: Phynix Peleska of DeKalb

Phynix Peleska of DeKalb Rebecca Williams Memorial Scholarship: Theresa Hutchison of DeKalb

Theresa Hutchison of DeKalb Richard Akers Memorial Endowment: Sydni Bornhuetter of DeKalb

Sydni Bornhuetter of DeKalb Robert and Doris Boey Endowment: Maximus Julian of Sycamore

Maximus Julian of Sycamore Ronald S. Sweet Jr. Endowment: Kayleigh Krown of Cherry Valley, Emir Paz of DeKalb, Madelyn Wendt of Oregon

Kayleigh Krown of Cherry Valley, Emir Paz of DeKalb, Madelyn Wendt of Oregon Rowland and Lucile Matteson Endowment: Alora Ager of DeKalb, Marcia Curran of Geneva, Christina Fisher of Kingston, Felicia Kubica of Genoa, Crystal Larrabee of DeKalb, Gabriel Nagle of Sycamore, Maria Rios of Aurora, Faith Totzke of Ashton, Miguel Villegas of Amboy

Alora Ager of DeKalb, Marcia Curran of Geneva, Christina Fisher of Kingston, Felicia Kubica of Genoa, Crystal Larrabee of DeKalb, Gabriel Nagle of Sycamore, Maria Rios of Aurora, Faith Totzke of Ashton, Miguel Villegas of Amboy Rufus Brown Memorial Endowment: Kelli Petit of Sycamore

Kelli Petit of Sycamore Ruth Ashelford Pollock Horticulture Fund: Christopher Bittner of Paw Paw, Marcia Curran of Geneva, Christina Fisher of Kingston, Michelle McCandless of Kings, Gabriel Nagle of Sycamore, Lian Pedersen of Amboy, Maria Rios of Aurora, Robert Singer of Rockford, Faith Totzke of Ashton, Miguel Villegas of Amboy

Christopher Bittner of Paw Paw, Marcia Curran of Geneva, Christina Fisher of Kingston, Michelle McCandless of Kings, Gabriel Nagle of Sycamore, Lian Pedersen of Amboy, Maria Rios of Aurora, Robert Singer of Rockford, Faith Totzke of Ashton, Miguel Villegas of Amboy Shane Meyers Memorial Scholarship: John Jarrett of Chana

John Jarrett of Chana Stephen P. Irving Family Scholarship: Justin Bell of DeKalb, Woodfin Billingsly of Cortland, Jayme Egland of Rochelle, Robert Floersch of Sycamore, Catlin Kersten of DeKalb, Katie Maier of Sycamore, Jessaca Ritchason of Sycamore

Justin Bell of DeKalb, Woodfin Billingsly of Cortland, Jayme Egland of Rochelle, Robert Floersch of Sycamore, Catlin Kersten of DeKalb, Katie Maier of Sycamore, Jessaca Ritchason of Sycamore Stoltz-Caruthers Family Scholarship: Emily Mendoza Aguilera of Genoa, Hailey Michaels of DeKalb

Emily Mendoza Aguilera of Genoa, Hailey Michaels of DeKalb Sycamore Hospital Physicians Nursing Endowment: Alexandra Farlinger of Cortland, Anna Lochbaum of Sycamore

Alexandra Farlinger of Cortland, Anna Lochbaum of Sycamore Terry S. Jones and Nancy J. Eyer Nursing Student Scholarship: Mariah Wyrobek of Rochelle

Mariah Wyrobek of Rochelle The Founder’s Endowment: Avery Boehne of Shabbona, Danica Ward of Creston

Avery Boehne of Shabbona, Danica Ward of Creston The Suter Company Endowment: Josue Azofeifa of Malta

Josue Azofeifa of Malta Tom and Nancy Roberts Endowment: Stefan Filipovic of Sycamore, Payton Foster of DeKalb, Natalie Higueros-Lopez of Rochelle, Mikaela Kluxen of DeKalb

Stefan Filipovic of Sycamore, Payton Foster of DeKalb, Natalie Higueros-Lopez of Rochelle, Mikaela Kluxen of DeKalb Vernon and Dorothy Smith Memorial Scholarship: Kara Martinez of Rochelle, Danica Ward of Creston, Brisa Zepeda of Rochelle

Kara Martinez of Rochelle, Danica Ward of Creston, Brisa Zepeda of Rochelle Veronica M. Ream Endowment: Christopher Bittner of Paw Paw, Donrick Foster of DeKalb, Natalia Villasenor of DeKalb

Christopher Bittner of Paw Paw, Donrick Foster of DeKalb, Natalia Villasenor of DeKalb Wayne McIlrath Family Scholarship: Kayla Barton of Sycamore, Regenia Gutierrez of DeKalb, Daniel Mancilla of Aurora

Kayla Barton of Sycamore, Regenia Gutierrez of DeKalb, Daniel Mancilla of Aurora William and Emiline Rood Family Scholarship: Libby Johnson of Shabbona, Derrick Milostan of Lee, William Mosley of Earlville

Students who wished to remain anonymous are omitted from the list.

For information, call 815-825-9803 or visit kish.edu/kcfscholarships.