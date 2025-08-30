Watershed stewardship program begins Sept. 9 in Genoa

The Kishwaukee River (Photo provided by Photo provided by the University of Illinois Extensions Office )

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a watershed stewardship program for community members in September at locations in Genoa and Sycamore.

The program will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays from Sept. 9 through Oct. 21 at the Russell Woods Forest Preserve’s Natural Resource Education Center, 11750 Route 72, Genoa, and the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, 1350 W. Prairie Drive, Sycamore.

Attendees can learn how rainwater travels to potential drinking water. The program will be led by scientists, researchers and watershed management professionals.

The program costs $84. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/DeKalbWS.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-758-8194 or email cahandel@illinois.edu.