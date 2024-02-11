DeKalb School District 428 superintendent’s contract extended 2 years

DeKalb School District 428 Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez discusses the results of the 2023 Illinois State Board of Education report card in this Shaw Local file photo dated Nov. 1, 2023, in her office in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb School District 428 is looking to lock down its top education official for at least two more years.

The school board voted 4-1 this week to extend Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez’s contract through June 30, 2026. The only dissenting vote was cast by Vice President Steven Byers, and board members Amanda Harness and Andre Powell were absent.

In a statement, Garcia-Sanchez expressed appreciation to the school board for extending her contract.

“I’m thankful to the board of education for their support and for renewing my contract through the 2025-26 school year,” Garcia-Sanchez said. “I’m excited to continue our forward momentum with consistency and focus on the success of our children.

“We have an outstanding team of building and administrative leaders and educators who understand the importance of working collaboratively to achieve our strategic goals. We truly are better and stronger together, and I consider myself fortunate to be here at this point in time.”

Under her extended contract, Garcia-Sanchez is expected to earn an annual salary of $232,530.48, school board documents show.

It also comes with additional benefits such as an automobile allowance, insurance and a district-issued cellphone and laptop.

The superintendent’s original contract was set to expire June 30. It had been approved by the board Jan. 5, 2021.

Garcia-Sanchez first began her duties with the district July 1, 2021.

Under her original contract, Garcia-Sanchez earned an annual salary of $210,000, school board documents show.