Sycamore school board, Superintendent Steve Wilder agree to part ways

Sycamore school board president Michael DeVito II addresses the community on Friday Aug. 1, 2025, during a school board meeting that superintendent Steve Wilderhas been removed from his position held at the administration office in Sycamore. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Sycamore Community School District 427 Superintendent Steve Wilder and the district’s school board have reached a mutual agreement to begin a transition in leadership, board President Michael DeVito announced during a special meeting Friday night.

During the special end-of-week meeting, the Sycamore board of education unanimously approved an amendment to Wilder’s contract agreement, which effectively relieved him of his job. The only member of the Sycamore school board who didn’t vote in favor of the contract amendment was Christian Copple, who was absent from the meeting.

Wilder was also absent from the meeting, but responded to a request for comment from Shaw Local on Friday night.

Wilder said the amended contract agreement is a separation agreement between him and the district, and that he is no longer the superintendent of Sycamore schools, as of the board’s vote after 6 p.m. on Friday.

“The amendment to my contract was a mutual agreement between the board and I,” Wilder said. “The only other thing that I’d like to say is I just want to wish everybody in the district the best, and it’s been a pleasure to serve in Sycamore.”

DeVito announced the change in leadership during the board meeting on Friday, before district staff sent his message, in its entirety, to district families.

“The board thanks Mr. Wilder for his exemplary service to the District and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” DeVito said.

DeVito said Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Educational Programs, Nicholas Reineck, will serve as the Acting Superintendent.

During the meeting, DeVito said, “Wilder will conclude his services as superintendent, effective at the close of business on March 31, 2026,” but Wilder said he’s no longer working in the role.

While Wilder has been immediately separated from the superintendent role, he will still be paid by the district through March 31, 2026, he confirmed with Shaw Local Friday evening.

Sycamore Superintendent Steve Wilder talks during a Sycamore Community School District 427 Board of Education meeting on June 25, 2024. (Camden Lazenby)

Before the school board voted on the matter, a handful of people spoke during the meeting’s public comment period, including English teacher Gregory D’Addario and 2021 Sycamore High School graduate Mason Dukes.

Dukes said he loved Sycamore schools enough to spend two years working as a communications specialist for the district, before recently leaving the role, but has become disgruntled by the board’s actions.

“It’s beyond disappointing now to watch the same district that I believed in and worked for be pulled into a downward spiral,” Dukes said. “A spiral driven not by necessity but by poor decision making and individuals chasing authority at the expense of the community, its dedicated faculty, and its students.”

Dukes, who spoke before it was announced that Wilder was separating from the district, declined to comment on the board’s decision after the meeting.

D’Addario, the president of the Sycamore Education Association, said he disagreed with statements suggesting the current school board is not transparent. He said the current school board has been more transparent than any board he’s witnessed in the district.

“There seems to be way more transparency than I’ve ever seen before in my time in this district,” D’Addario said. “It’s disheartening to hear people come up here and say that bad things are happening and horrible things are occurring when, to my mind and to the actions I’ve witnessed since this board has come into its current constitution, it has been the exact opposite.”

Now on the search for the district’s next Superintendent, DeVito said Sycamore schools will work with the Illinois Association of School Boards to facilitate the hiring process of Wilder’s replacement.

“As we navigate this period of transition, we respectfully request the patience and understanding of our administration, staff, educators, students, and the broader 427 community,” DeVito said. “We are steadfast in our commitment to address any concerns and ensure a seamless changeover.”