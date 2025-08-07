Daily Chronicle

Senior book club to return this August to DeKalb library

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, in DeKalb.

The DeKalb Public Library’s senior book club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, in the Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio to discuss “Still Life” by Louise Penny. (Mark Black)

The DeKalb Public Library’s senior book club will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, in the Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio to discuss “Still Life” by Louise Penny.

The novel introduces readers to the village of Three Pines in Quebec, Canada, where Chief Inspector Armand Gamache investigates a suspicious death that locals believe was a hunting accident. The case soon reveals deeper secrets in this cozy mystery that launches Penny’s acclaimed series.

Books are available in the Adult Services department, with additional formats offered through Libby and Hoopla. The library will obtain as many large-print and audio copies as possible.

The club, which means the second Tuesday of every month, is free and open to adults; no registration is required.

For more information, contact Kathy at kathyh@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 2110.

