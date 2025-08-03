DeKalb Farmers Market to mark 30th year with prizes, live music

Davis Ehrler (left) talks about her business The Boosted Bee which offers protein coffee, tea and drink samples with a customer at the opening day of the DeKalb farmers market in June in Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb. (Kelsey Rettke)

The DeKalb Farmers Market will mark its 30th anniversary Thursday, Aug. 7, with special events during National Farmers Market Week.

The farmers market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Van Buer Plaza and include a free raffle with prizes from market vendors, live music and a radio broadcast.

More than 45 vendors are expected, offering fresh produce, baked goods, handmade items and food truck fare. Station 102.3 The Coyote will broadcast live from 10 a.m. to noon, along with a performance from A Wing and a Prayer Dixieland Orchestra from noon to 1:30 p.m., part of the Egyptian Theatre’s Live Lunch Music Series.

The market is organized by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and presented by Northwestern Medicine. Learn more at dekalb.org/dekalbfarmersmarket.