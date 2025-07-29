Sycamore bicyclist hospitalized in crash in DeKalb

A bicyclist was hospitalized Monday morning following a collision with a car near Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The bicyclist, an 81-year-old woman from Sycamore, did not suffer life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The crash occurred at 9:18 a.m. Monday, when a 60-year-old Rochelle woman was leaving the DeKalb hospital campus in a 2023 Subaru Forester, according to the release. When she attempted to turn south onto DeKalb Avenue, she failed to yield to the bicyclist, who was northbound, officials wrote in the release.

The Sycamore Fire Department took the bicyclist to the hospital while the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office cited the Rochelle woman for failure to yield to a crossing pedestrian.