DeKalb American Veterans’ 18th annual Vets Weekend begins Aug. 1 in Genoa

The DeKalb American Veterans will hold its 18th annual Veterans Weekend in DeKalb, Genoa and Sycamore.
The event will be Aug. 1 and 2 at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
The weekend begins with a meet-and-greet party at 5 p.m. Aug. 1 at the DeKalb American Veterans Post No. 90, 421 Oak St., DeKalb. A ceremony honoring veterans will be at 6:30 p.m.
A living military encampment will be Aug. 2. A motorcycle and motorcade parade of vehicles begins at 8:15 a.m. The parade route travels from DeKalb and Sycamore to Genoa.
A veterans and community French toast and sausage breakfast will be served from 8:15 to 10:30 a.m. A Veterans Awareness Fair runs from 2 to 4 p.m., and a corn boil begins at 3 p.m.