DeKalb American Veterans’ 18th annual Vets Weekend begins Aug. 1 in Genoa

Shaw Local file photo –The DeKalb American Veterans will hold its 18th annual Veterans Weekend in DeKalb, Genoa and Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

The DeKalb American Veterans will hold its 18th annual Veterans Weekend in DeKalb, Genoa and Sycamore.

The event will be Aug. 1 and 2 at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

The weekend begins with a meet-and-greet party at 5 p.m. Aug. 1 at the DeKalb American Veterans Post No. 90, 421 Oak St., DeKalb. A ceremony honoring veterans will be at 6:30 p.m.

A living military encampment will be Aug. 2. A motorcycle and motorcade parade of vehicles begins at 8:15 a.m. The parade route travels from DeKalb and Sycamore to Genoa.

A veterans and community French toast and sausage breakfast will be served from 8:15 to 10:30 a.m. A Veterans Awareness Fair runs from 2 to 4 p.m., and a corn boil begins at 3 p.m.