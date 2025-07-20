City of DeKalb gives final OK to cannabis dispensary tasting rooms

Excelleaf Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in DeKalb The dispensary is set to open soon. (Mark Busch)

The DeKalb City Council gave a final OK to allow cannabis dispensary tasting rooms, where potential customers can sample edible-only products.

The city code amendment was approved this week in a pair of 7-0 votes. DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes was absent.

NaKia McAdoo, one of the owners of Excelleaf Dispensary, approached the DeKalb City Council this week seeking approval to amend city code to allow cannabis consumption on the property at 305 E. Locust St. Excelleaf Dispensary owners previously have said they want the space to help with marketing and educational purposes.

City Manager Bill Nicklas said the city is supportive of cannabis dispensaries in establishing tasting rooms for edibles.

“There was not, as you know, in our unified development ordinance a provision allowing for such a service or convenience,” Nicklas said.

The amendments as unanimously approved apply to both dispensaries in town. However, city officials said owners for NuEra Cannabis have not indicated interest in establishing a tasting room at 818 W. Lincoln Highway, Suite No. 7.

First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada said she stands behind the dispensary and its commitment to serving DeKalb.

“I’m excited to see such a contemporary project come to DeKalb,” Zasada said. “I think that this is so unique and just a brilliant business model that I’m excited to be leading the way with this by supporting your project.”