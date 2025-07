DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Magician Tim Adamz is bringing his comedic magic to life with two upcoming family-friendly shows in DeKalb.

Adamz will perform a show called “I love to read” at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 19 in the DeKalb Public Library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The shows feature a live rabbit and encourages audience participation. No registration is required.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.