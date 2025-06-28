Kishwaukee College students participate in STEM assistantship

MALTA – Three Kishwaukee College students recently participated in a program meant to encourage those pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering or math.

The science-based Robert L. “Smitty” Smith Assistantship took place during the 2024-25 school year. The program offered hands-on learning and research opportunities under college faculty supervision.

Students Lily Goode and Grace Wzientek participated in the program during the fall 2024 semester. The students were guided by assistant professor of diesel power technology John Boesche.

“I was very excited to have the opportunity for this apprenticeship. I am currently a fleet mechanic but want to become a Career and Technical Education teacher in the future,” Goode said in a news release. “It took some late nights at the school and a lot of outside research, but I am proud of what we accomplished and can’t wait to see our hard work put into effect.”

Goode and Wzientek identified and bought safety equipment, specialized tools, and electronic vehicles for the college’s diesel power technology program.

“I always loved extending my knowledge for this program, and this was a great opportunity for me to help this curriculum grow,” Wzientek said. “I knew our hard work would pay off, and I am very excited to use the knowledge I gained for my future career.”

The assistantship was created through the Kishwaukee College Foundation by Dale and Sharon Evans in 2021. The program honors former Kishwaukee College science instructor Robert L. “Smitty” Smith.

Daniella Zamora also participated in the program during the spring 2025 semester. Zamora was supervised by chemistry professor Nicole Potts and associate chemistry professor Laura Murdaugh.

Zamora helped create a Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy library, meant to compare synthesized compounds. Zamora’s research work included the synthesis of compounds, filtration, purification and analysis.

“Daniella experienced a true research setting during her apprenticeship,” Murdaugh said in the release. “She started with researching a chemical, designing and executing the experiment with correct equipment and techniques, and then ran the analysis on the synthesized product. She created a useful tool that students will later be able to utilize. She was a great student, dependable and eager to learn.”

