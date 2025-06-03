Treml: A summer stroll through Sycamore

There’s a certain kind of magic that comes alive in Sycamore when summer arrives.

Maybe it’s the way the sunlight hits the brick storefronts downtown or the scent of something delicious drifting from a nearby patio. Maybe it’s the laughter spilling out of boutiques as friends browse for the perfect summer outfit, or the clink of glasses raised in a quiet toast on a shaded porch.

Whatever it is, summer in Sycamore is best enjoyed slowly – and with all your senses.

Start your morning with a walk along State Street, where window displays are dressed in bright seasonal colors and doorways are propped open with the promise of something new. Duck into a locally-owned shop and discover treasures that feel like they were meant just for you. A handmade candle. A vintage piece from the antique store. A dress you didn’t know you needed but now can’t leave without.

By noon, your appetite will likely lead you to one of Sycamore’s many locally loved restaurants. Maybe you’ll choose a sun-soaked patio with a refreshing iced tea in hand, or a cozy table inside with the day’s special calling your name. From casual bites to elevated dining, the flavors of Sycamore are as varied as they are delicious – and always served with a side of small-town charm.

As the day unwinds, there’s no better way to cap it off than with a sip and a smile. Our local pubs and bars welcome you to linger a little longer, whether you’re sampling a new flight or catching up with a friend over a glass of whisky. And if you’re more of a coffee-at-sunset kind of person, you’ll find your place here too – our cafés have perfected that afternoon pick-me-up.

Sycamore in the summer is more than a destination. It’s a feeling. A rhythm. A reminder to slow down, savor the moment, and support the heart of our community – our small businesses.

So this season, we invite you to take the long way home. To dine, shop, and sip your way through Sycamore. To discover something new. And to fall in love with your town all over again.