DeKalb property manager recognized for support of Kishwaukee College

(Left to right); Kishwaukee College president Laurie Borowicz, Linda Mason, Ashley Mason Storms, and Kishwaukee College board of trustees chair Bob Johnson (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College )

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently named college board of trustees member Linda Mason as the recipient of the John C. Roberts Community Service Award.

The award was presented during the college’s spring 2025 commencement ceremony May 17.

“I am very honored to receive this award,” Mason said in a news release. “John Roberts is why I initially joined the Board of Trustees, and it was a wonderful experience. Education is critical, and Kish has made a big difference in our community. Volunteering is beneficial both ways. You help a cause, but you learn and gain so much. I feel I have.”

Mason operates Mason Properties, a property management company that serves DeKalb and Sycamore. The award was presented by Kishwaukee College board of trustees member Geri-Dee Hayden.

“Mason’s commitment to Kishwaukee College and the local community has helped create positive change for our community,” Hayden said. “John Roberts recognized her charitable nature and steadfast dedication when selecting Linda as his replacement, and she has continued those traits to great success, making her a deserving recipient of the 2025 John C. Roberts Community Service Award.”

Mason served on the college’s board from 1997 to 2023. She worked with four college presidents and helped guide Kishwaukee College through several transformative eras. Mason also served as the Illinois Community College Trustees Association representative and the board’s vice chair.

She volunteered and was president of the Kishwaukee Hospital Auxiliary. Mason was a member of the Ben Gordon Center Foundation board of directors and the Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center board of trustees. She also was a 100+ Women Who Care DeKalb/Sycamore Area Chapter organizing member in 2014. Mason donated to the Kishwaukee College Foundation, KishHealth System, and Northern Illinois University Foundation.

The John C. Roberts Community Service Award has recognized community members importance in Kishwaukee College’s success since 2009.

For information, visit kish.edu/johnroberts.