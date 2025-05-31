Hinckley woman charged in domestic knife attack that injured Elgin man

Monica N. Bussanmas, 35, was charged May 21, 2025, with three felony counts of aggravated battery, two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of a weapon in connection to a May 20 knife attack that injured an Elgin man, according to DeKalb County court records. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

HINCKLEY – A Hinckley woman was charged this month with attacking an Elgin man with a large kitchen knife, injuring him in a domestic attack, court records show.

Monica N. Bussanmas, 35, was charged May 21 with three felony counts of aggravated battery, two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of a weapon, according to DeKalb County court records.

If convicted, Bussanmas could face up to five years in prison.

Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick ordered Bussanmas held pending trial, ruling in favor of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office, which had petitioned to deny release, records show.

The Elgin man called 911 about 11:35 p.m. May 20 to report that Bussanmas had attacked him with a large black kitchen knife, injuring his hand and his head, DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies wrote in court filings.

The man said that he and Bussanmas were arguing, and he went into the bathroom to “create space between them,” according to court records. When he came out of the bathroom, Bussanmas grabbed a kitchen knife and attempted to stab him, deputies wrote in court filings.

The man suffered a stab wound to his hand and a cut on his head, authorities said.

The victim said that Bussanmas pulled a TV off a living room mount, kicked him and ran out the back door, circling the house and throwing rocks at the victim’s vehicle parked in the driveway, according to court records.

Deputies arrested Bussanmas at the Hinckley home that night. She is being held in the DeKalb County jail in Sycamore, records show.

Bussanmas is expected to be arraigned on the charges at 9 a.m. June 5. She is represented by Brian Wilson of the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office.