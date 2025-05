A DeKalb High School senior is all smiles and gets a hug as she receives her diploma on Saturday, May 24, 2025, during the Class of 2025 Commencement ceremony held at the NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

High school seniors, college undergraduates and students from across DeKalb County celebrated milestones in their educational journeys this month.

Daily Chronicle photographers for Shaw Local News Network were there to capture happy moments for the Class of 2025.

Check out more photo galleries below.

DeKalb High School: Photos

Sycamore High School: Photos

Genoa-Kingston High School: Photos

Sandwich High School: Photos

Northern Illinois University: Photos

Kishwaukee College: Coverage