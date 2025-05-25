Kishwaukee College Class of 2025 celebrates graduation

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently celebrated 206 graduating students during its spring 2025 commencement ceremony.

The ceremony was held May 17 in the college’s gymnasium, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

Kishwaukee College 2024-25 student trustee Aiyanna Washinton served as the student speaker. Washington spoke of her experience as a first-generation college student and reminded her fellow graduates of the value of creating a supportive environment for others.

“Each of us here has the potential to be a leader and an inspiration. Whether it is through our careers, communities, or families, we can all make a difference,” Washington said in a news release. “By reaching out to others, offering a helping hand, and sharing our experiences, we can inspire and support those around us.”

The ceremony also included remarks from Kishwaukee College President Laurie Borowicz, Board of Trustees Chair Bob Johnson and assistant professor of mathematics Kyra Rider.

“Some of you here today have taken the step to change your careers,” Rider said in her remarks. “You left a job to return to school, or are still working and going to school. I love that you chose Kishwaukee College. I hope others will look to Kish if they need to make a change in the future. Our purpose at Kishwaukee College is to help you create the life you want.”

The college held two ceremonies for graduating students. The first ceremony honored students receiving Fast-Track training credentials, certificates of completion, Illinois high school diploma credentials, and applied science associate degrees. Kishwaukee College’s second ceremony awarded students associate degrees in arts, fine arts, general studies and science. The college had 400 students eligible for the spring 2025 commencement ceremonies.

The ceremony also was livestreamed on the college’s website and social media pages. To view the ceremony, visit kish.edu/commencement.