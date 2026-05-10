Elgin man who police say gave false name when arrested in Woodstock with cocaine pleads guilty

An Elgin man arrested in Woodstock last year and found in possession of more than 32 grams of cocaine has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Michael Mealy, 36, of Elgin, pleaded guilty last week to possessing 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, Class 1 felony, according to the judgment order in the McHenry County court.

On Nov. 25, Mealy made a first court appearance, where Judge Justin Hansen found Mealy was a threat to the community and flight risk and detained him in county jail pretrial.

In detaining Mealy, Hansen said Mealy had 32.3 grams of cocaine in his possession, packaged in various baggies with various amounts, as well as a scale and cash.

“The sale of drugs is inherently dangerous and, more specific to the facts and circumstances of this defendant, the defendant’s criminal history indicative of violent behavior and a repeated criminal behavior,” Hansen wrote in the detention order. “The pretrial services report shows multiple offenses, including violent offenses, and that these offenses occur in succession, often while the defendant is still on probation for another offense.”

The judge said Mealy “continuously breaks the law and does so while under court orders to not violate the law.”

Hansen noted Mealy’s criminal history, which authorities said includes convictions for domestic battery, burglary and retail theft, as well as fleeing and eluding police while possessing cocaine in Wisconsin, for which he is on probation, authorities said.

Knowing he was in violation of his Wisconsin probation and that there was a warrant for his arrest, Mealy initially gave McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies a false name when arrested, Assistant State’s Attorney Zachariah Sitkiewicz said during the initial hearing.

A more serious Class X felony of manufacturing with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine was dismissed, records show. Mealy is required to serve half his prison time, followed by one year mandatory supervised release and will receive credit for 163 days in the jail, the judgment order shows.