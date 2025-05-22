Amedeo: Rural vitality is foundation for countywide success

Rural communities are an essential part of DeKalb County’s economic strength and cultural identity.

From our rich agricultural heritage to the small towns that anchor our county, these areas contribute significantly to our long-term growth and resilience. Recognizing their importance, the DeKalb County Economic Development Corp. has launched a Rural Vitality Committee to support and advocate for the needs of our rural areas.

Agriculture remains a major driver of our local economy, with farms across the county contributing not only to the national food supply but also to innovation and sustainability efforts. Yet, rural vitality encompasses much more than agriculture – it includes infrastructure, digital access, workforce development and the overall quality of life in our rural communities.

At the Illinois Enterprise Zone Association conference earlier this month, rural development was a central topic. A clear message emerged: Rural communities must be included in broader economic strategies, and meaningful progress depends on strong partnerships. Collaboration with local governments, school districts, utility providers and state agencies is essential.

This week, for example, rural community leaders and I are providing our area representative from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity office with an in-person tour of our southern rural communities to highlight their needs and value.

Equally important is listening to those who live and work in these areas – their insights are key to building solutions that truly serve rural needs. With the launch of the Rural Vitality Committee, DCEDC is taking a proactive step to ensure that the rural parts of our county have a clear voice in our planning and progress. The committee brings together stakeholders from across sectors to support rural innovation and advocate for resources for all parts of DeKalb County.

Rural vitality is not just a rural issue, it’s a countywide priority. Together, we can make sure that Opportunity Unbound is a reality for everyone.

DCEDC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by member investors from across the region. To learn more about our work or how to become a member, email Melissa Amedeo at amedeo@dcedc.org.