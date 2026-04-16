Merchant Street MusicFest opens scholarship applications for young musicians

Merchant Street MusicFest is offering free music lessons through its 2026 Music Education Scholarship program. Applications are open for students in grades 5-8 and 9-12, with a deadline of May 15.

The scholarship covers eight weeks of free music lessons. After completion, recipients can keep the instrument or choose approved repairs or supplies. Scholarships will be awarded at the festival on Saturday, July 25.

“Music education is not just about learning notes and rhythms; it’s about fostering creativity, discipline, and resilience in our children,” said Ben King of King Music, a scholarship partner. “Through this partnership, we’re empowering young minds in Kankakee County to discover the power of music.”

The scholarship program is a collaboration between Merchant Street MusicFest, King Music, and The Dave King Memorial Music Fund.

How to Apply: Applications are available at www.merchantstreetmusicfest.com. The deadline is May 15.