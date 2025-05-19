Daily Chronicle-area qualifiers for 1A, 2A, 3A state girls track tournament

Genoa-Kingston’s Natasha Bianchi, left, and Johnsburg’s Hope Klosowicz run the 100-meter dash in IHSA Class 2A Girls Sectional Track action at Genoa-Kingston School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

The IHSA Track and Field Championships get underway Thursday with preliminaries, with finals for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A on Saturday in Charleston.

Here is who is competing from area schools.

DeKalb’s Alyssa Tumminaro competes in the pole vault in IHSA Class 3A Girls Sectional Track and Field Meet action at Red Raider Stadium on the campus of Huntley High School in Huntley. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Class 3A

Angela Gary, DeKalb: The junior’s leap of 35.26 meters in the discus has her less than 3 meters away from a top 12 distance after she was fourth at the Class 3A Huntley Sectional.

Sydney Myles, DeKalb: The junior was third in state two years ago in the high jump, clearing 1.66. She finaled but didn’t medal last year. This year, she enters in a tie for 10th with her 1.57 seed height.

Alyssa Tumminaro, DeKalb: The senior cleared 3.5 meters and is seeded seventh. She qualified last year but did not reach the finals.

Delainey Baran, Kaneland: The junior cleared 3.2 meters at the Class 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional to punch her first ticket to the state tournament.

Noelle Putzler, Kaneland: The freshman matched Baran’s height in pole vault and will also head to state. A vault of 3.5 meters is the top 12-seeded height heading into this year’s prelims.

Sycamore’s Alyssa Stacy (right), races Freeport’s Taniah McElroy to the finish in the 100 dash during sectionals at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Class 2A

Alyssa Stacy, Sycamore: The senior qualified in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She finished the 200 in 25.42 seconds, which has her seeded fifth heading into prelims. She ran a 12.5 at the Sterling sectional in the 100, 0.25 off a top 12-seeded time.

Layla Janisch, Sycamore: The junior is heading back to Charleston in the 800 for the second straight year. She finished in 2:23.49, toward the middle of the pack according to seed times. She’ll need to shave off about 4 seconds to reach a top 12 seed time.

Kennah Butler, Sycamore: The senior had a toss of 10.79 meters in the shot put and would only need to go about a quarter of a meter further to crack a top 12 seed distance.

Krista Cobb, Sycamore: The junior thrower had a toss of 37.45 in the discus to win the sectional and enter the state tourney with the sixth-best seed distance.

Sydney Fabrizius, Sycamore: The sophomore pole vaulter cleared 2.97 meters to qualify for state. A vault of 3.12 is a top 12 seed time entering the prelims.

Natasha Bianchi, Genoa-Kingston: The sophomore took third in the long jump last year (5.24 meters). She topped that mark at the sectional, going 5.36 and is seeded 10th. She also qualified as part of the 4x100 relay. Her 10.61 in the triple jump also earned her a trip south.

Addison Vicary: Genoa-Kingston: The senior cleared 1.54 meters to earn a return trip to state. Her height has her seeded 12th entering the prelims.

Genoa-Kingston 4x100 relay team: Ava Hardy, Jessie Fredrickson, Presley Meyer and Bianchi finished in 49.37 to take second at the sectional and qualify. They’re only 0.12 off a top 12 seed time.

Genoa-Kingston 4x200 relay team: Haley Oranger, Hardy, Meyer and Fredrickson finished in 1:47.29 at the sectional to reach state. They’re about 2 seconds off a top 12 seed time.

Indian Creek's Addison Marquardt competes in the high jump during the Class 1A sectional track meet at Seneca High School. (Scott Anderson)

Class 1A

Ally Keilman, Indian Creek: The freshman finished the 100-meter hurdles in 17-flat to earn a qualifying time at the Class 1A Seneca Sectional. She’ll need to shave almost half a second off her time to get into the top 12.

Maci Davis, Indian Creek: Another freshman, Davis just hit the qualifying mark of 28.31 in the discus. That’s about 8 meters away from a top 12 mark.

Addison Marquardt, Indian Creek: The junior high jumper leaped 1.52 in the sectional to qualify, just off the 1.57 that is the top 12 and 1.66 that leads a the top seed distance.

Ellie Bend, Indian Creek: The senior is heading to state for the third time after missing last year and most of this year with an injury. She made the finals as a sophomore but did not place. Her 2.76 seed height is tied for the 10th best.